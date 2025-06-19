National Football League Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Ticketed for Speeding Twice This Month in Ohio Published Jun. 19, 2025 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been ticketed for speeding twice this month in Ohio.

Sanders was accused of driving a Dodge TRX pickup truck 101 mph on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week. The 23-year-old could pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor case, according to police.

It wasn't the first time he'd been pulled over for allegedly speeding since joining the Browns.

That ticket came after he was stopped by the Ohio State Patrol on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio. Sanders was pulled over for going 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, Ohio State Patrol told WKBN-TV. Sanders failed to appear for an arraignment for that ticket on Monday and owes $269 in court costs, according to Medina Municipal Court records.

Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that: "the team has addressed the tickets directly with Sanders and the tickets will be handled by him in the appropriate manner."

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, though many projections had him going in the first round. He played under his father at Colorado.

Sanders is competing against three other quarterbacks with the Browns, who wrapped up minicamp last week and will open training camp in late July.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

