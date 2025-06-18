National Football League
Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Cited for Driving 101 MPH in Ohio
National Football League

Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Cited for Driving 101 MPH in Ohio

Updated Jun. 18, 2025 7:52 p.m. ET

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited by police for driving 101 miles per hour — 41 mph over the posted speed limit — on a suburban Cleveland interstate early Tuesday morning, according to police records.

An officer for the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department stopped the 23-year-old Sanders just after midnight in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike in his black 2025 Dodge TRX truck, per a report from ESPN.

Sanders can pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor or plead his case in front of a judge on July 3. Sanders' girlfriend, who was going 92 mph, was pulled over in a separate car simultaneously and given a warning.

The Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders, a projected first-round draft pick who was selected by Cleveland after a dramatic fall to the fifth round, participated in the Browns' mandatory minicamp last week. Cleveland's unofficial fourth-string quarterback, Sanders was arguably the most recognizable player in the country entering the draft. In 50 collegiate games, he completed 70.1% of his passes for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He ran for 17 more scores. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders played under his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, at the University of Colorado.

Cleveland will open training camp in late July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
College Football
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tyreek Hill Trolls Noah Lyles After Calling Off Race for 'Personal Reasons'

Tyreek Hill Trolls Noah Lyles After Calling Off Race for 'Personal Reasons'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes