National Football League Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Cited for Driving 101 MPH in Ohio Updated Jun. 18, 2025 7:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited by police for driving 101 miles per hour — 41 mph over the posted speed limit — on a suburban Cleveland interstate early Tuesday morning, according to police records.

An officer for the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department stopped the 23-year-old Sanders just after midnight in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike in his black 2025 Dodge TRX truck, per a report from ESPN.

Sanders can pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor or plead his case in front of a judge on July 3. Sanders' girlfriend, who was going 92 mph, was pulled over in a separate car simultaneously and given a warning.

The Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders, a projected first-round draft pick who was selected by Cleveland after a dramatic fall to the fifth round, participated in the Browns' mandatory minicamp last week. Cleveland's unofficial fourth-string quarterback, Sanders was arguably the most recognizable player in the country entering the draft. In 50 collegiate games, he completed 70.1% of his passes for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He ran for 17 more scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders played under his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, at the University of Colorado.

Cleveland will open training camp in late July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cleveland Browns College Football

share