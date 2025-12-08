National Football League
Browns Rolling With QB Shedeur Sanders, Name Him Starter for Rest of 2025
Browns Rolling With QB Shedeur Sanders, Name Him Starter for Rest of 2025

Updated Dec. 8, 2025 2:49 p.m. ET

Shedeur Sanders has done enough to be the Cleveland Browns' QB1. 

Well, at least for the rest of the 2025 season. 

Sanders will start the Browns' final four games, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday

The decision from Stefanski came a day after Sanders' best outing yet in his young NFL career. The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to go with a 97.7 passer rating and a rushing touchdown in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

While the Browns fell short on Sunday, Sanders largely kept his team afloat for much of the game. He threw for 226 yards through the first three quarters and led the Browns to a touchdown on their final two drives, including a 7-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining. However, Sanders wasn't on the field for Cleveland's ensuing two-point try, which would've tied the game, as it snapped the ball directly to running back Quinshon Judkins.

Sunday marked Sanders' third career start and fourth appearance in a regular-season game. He's 1-2 as a starter, completing 52.4% of his passes for 769 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 50 rushing yards and a rushing score this season.

Sanders became the Browns' starting quarterback after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in their Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

The Browns take on the Bears in Chicago in Week 15. They close the season out with matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

