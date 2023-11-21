National Football League Browns QB Deshaun Watson has shoulder surgery, team expects full recovery before start of ’24 season Updated Nov. 21, 2023 7:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a fracture in his right shoulder, an injury that ended his second season in Cleveland after just nine games.

Watson was already dealing with a strained right rotator cuff when he suffered the break in his throwing shoulder during the first half against Baltimore on Nov. 12.

The Browns said shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery to fix the displaced fracture of Watson’s right glenoid (socket).

The 28-year-old will begin rehab later this week and the team expects Watson to be fully recovered "prior to the start of the 2024 season."

Watson has played just 12 of 34 possible games since the Browns acquired him last season, signing him to a $230 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. He was suspended 11 games in 2022 by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women.

Despite his shoulder being broken, Watson stayed in the game against the Ravens while also dealing with a high left ankle sprain. He completed all 14 pass attempts in the second half and rallied the Browns to a 33-31 win.

With Watson lost following his best win since coming to Cleveland, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started Sunday against Pittsburgh. The fifth-round pick completed four passes in the final 1:18 to set up Dustin Hopkins’ game-winning field goal as the Browns beat the Steelers 13-10.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will start Thompson-Robinson again this week at Denver, but the Browns signed veteran Joe Flacco on Monday.

The 38-year-old Flacco, who has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 TDs in 15 NFL seasons, is on the practice squad but is expected to be added to the active roster soon.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

