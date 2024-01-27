National Football League Browns hire Jacques Cesaire as defensive line coach, OC search continues Published Jan. 27, 2024 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Myles Garrett has got another new coach.

The Cleveland Browns have hired Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach to work with Garrett, the favorite to win AP Defensive Player of the Year, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Cesaire, who spent the past two seasons in Houston, will replace Ben Bloom. It's possible Bloom will stay with Cleveland in another role, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not announcing any changes until coach Kevin Stefanski completes interviews.

NFL Network was first to report the 43-year-old Cesaire's hiring.

Stefanski has filled several vacancies already and could be closing in on a new offensive coordinator.

The Browns have interviewed five candidates, including Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

Stefanski shook up his staff days after the Browns were routed 45-14 by the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He fired coordinator Alex Van Pelt along with running backs coach Stump Mitchell and chose not to bring back tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Cesaire had a hand in Houston's blowout of the Browns as the Texans' defensive front pressured Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco throughout the game. Flacco threw a pair of pick-sixes in the second half.

The Texans chose not to renew Cesaire's contract after the season. In Cleveland, he'll inherit Garrett, the All-Pro who had 14 sacks and his most dominant season since being drafted first overall in 2017. The Browns also will bring back ends Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the league's top-rated defense.

Cesaire played in 125 games from 2003-11 with the San Diego Chargers. He was an assistant line coach with Buffalo in 2020-21.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

