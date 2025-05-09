National Football League Browns GM Andrew Berry: 'Increasingly unlikely' that we re-sign RB Nick Chubb Published May. 9, 2025 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cleveland Browns took two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, those being Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins (pick No. 36) and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson (pick No. 126), and have soon-to-be fourth-year back Jerome Ford. Are veteran running back Nick Chubb's days with the Browns over?

"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I would say that it's probably increasingly unlikely," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said about re-signing Chubb, who remains a free agent, in an interview with 92.3 The Fan on Friday morning. "We do have two young guys that we liked. We think Jerome plays a role. It's basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.

"You're never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick, and I would expect him to take another step [with Chubb] being a year removed from the knee injury. But I'd say a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he could "echo" what Berry said about Chubb.

Cleveland selected Chubb with the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and he went on to be an integral element of its offense for a half-decade. After rushing for 996 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry in his 2018 rookie campaign, Chubb proceeded to rush for 1,000-plus yards in four consecutive seasons (2019-22) and post double-digit rushing touchdowns in two seasons (2020 and 2022). In each of those four seasons, Chubb earned a Pro Bowl nod and earned 2022 second team All-Pro honors.

Two games into the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury, which kept him off the field until Week 7 of the 2024 season. Across the eight games that he appeared in last season, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns on 3.3 yards per carry.

Over 85 regular-season games, Chubb is third in Browns history with both 6,843 career rushing yards and 51 career rushing touchdowns.

As for who Cleveland's running backs will receive handoffs from, the franchise has a rowdy quarterback room at the moment with veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett — who was a 2022 first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers — and rookies Dillon Gabriel (pick No. 94) and Shedeur Sanders (pick No. 144) all present. The Browns, of course, traded back three spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars and took Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick in the draft, among other selections.

