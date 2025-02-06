National Football League
Browns' Denzel Ward: Myles Garrett trade request has 'huge impact' on my future
National Football League

Browns' Denzel Ward: Myles Garrett trade request has 'huge impact' on my future

Published Feb. 6, 2025 1:32 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns

Should his wish be granted, could star cornerback Denzel Ward be the next player to ask out of Cleveland?

"[Garrett's trade request] has a huge impact, honestly," Ward said about his future Wednesday, according to Cleveland.com. "I want to play with Myles Garrett. He's a Hall of Fame player. I came in the league, he was on the team, and that's my guy. So I've been talking to him and I know he said he wants out, but you've just got to hear where he's coming from.

"He wants to win, so we'll see what the near future holds."

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrett, a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, has registered double-digit sacks in every season but his 2017 rookie campaign and is already first in Browns history with 102.5 career sacks. He's entering the penultimate season of a five-year, $125 million deal.

Ward, who feels that he and Garrett are a "tandem" like "Shaq and Kobe," expressed that he wants "to win," a determination which Cleveland moving Garrett would presumably dent.

"I'm not going to say I don't want to be here. I definitely want to be in Cleveland and play for Cleveland, but I think it's just tough," Ward said. "I would hope we wouldn't trade a guy like Myles Garrett away. That would be hard to see, and I would have to see the idea of, are we trying to win if we're trading Hall of Fame players like that?

"We've just got to wait to see what happens, but I want to play with Myles, though."

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and have made the playoffs just twice in Ward's career (2020 and 2023).

Ward, a four-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire seven-year career in Cleveland. This season, Ward totaled two interceptions, an NFL-high 19 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 49 combined tackles. 

The 27-year-old Ward is second in Browns history with 95 career passes defended.

According to PFF, Ward ranked 52nd among cornerbacks this season in coverage grade (68.9), 61st in overall grade (68.4), 100th in pass rush grade (54.1) and 110th in run defense grade (61.1). 

He has registered at least two interceptions in each of his seven seasons.

Where will Myles Garrett be traded to?

Where will Myles Garrett be traded to?

The Browns selected Ward with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He's in the third season of a five-year, $100.5 million deal, the most total money for a defensive back in NFL history.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward
Myles Garrett
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp land somewhere that might shake up NFL hierarchy?

Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp land somewhere that might shake up NFL hierarchy?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes