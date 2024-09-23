National Football League Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett listed as 'day to day' after undergoing foot MRI Published Sep. 23, 2024 3:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't sustain any further injuries to his feet while continuing to play in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants and is still listed as "day to day."

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett underwent an MRI on Monday. Stefanski did not provide any specifics about the test results or Garrett's injuries, only offering the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year "is battling."

Garrett had to be helped off the field at one point in Sunday's 21-15 loss. He twice went into the sideline medical tent for attention and treatment before returning to the game. The All-Pro edge rusher was limping badly afterward and had to be driven to his car on a cart.

Garrett revealed he's dealing with multiple issues in his lower legs, but said he's determined to keep playing.

The Browns (1-2) visit Las Vegas on Sunday.

Tight end Jordan Akins said Garrett's will is inspiring.

"Great leader, man," Akins said on a Zoom call. "Just to fight through the injuries and continue to go, it shows his passion for the game, his love for the game, and how much he wants this team to win."

Garrett was one of several key Cleveland players to sustain injuries during the team's second loss at home in three weeks.

Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller suffered a knee injury and is likely headed to injured reserve. Stefanski said Teller will miss "multiple weeks."

Stefanski was still awaiting test results on left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and backup tackle James Hudson (shoulder), who both got hurt against the Giants. Those injuries compounded issues up front as Cleveland is still waiting for starting tackle Jack Conklin to make his debut after having reconstructive knee surgery.

Conklin had been expected to play but sustained a hamstring injury in practice. Also, right tackle Dawand Jones has been dealing with a knee issue and is less than 100%.

The Browns had to completely re-shuffle their line during the game, moving left guard Joel Bitonio to left tackle, center Ethan Pocic to left guard and playing rookie Zak Zinter in Teller's spot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

