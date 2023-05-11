Denver Broncos 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Broncos will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.
*All game times listed in ET
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.: W
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m.: W
Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: L
Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.: W
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 6 (Thursday, Oct. 12) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.: L
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 9 — BYE
Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 13) — at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m.: L
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m.: W
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m.: L
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m.: W
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.: L
Week 15 (Date/Time TBD) — at Detroit Lions: L
Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.: W
Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.: W
Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — at Las Vegas Raiders: L
Final record: 7-10
I just do not believe in Russell Wilson’s ability to lead a winning team anymore. Moreover, Sean Payton’s offense and Wilson’s game do not mesh. The Broncos offense is going to be hot and cold all season as Payton attempts to find the sweet spot for success in his system. While the Broncos have the skill position players to find yards and points, I’m not sure their offensive line is good enough to handle Wilson’s pocket presence. The Broncos' defense should be good again, but is it good enough to shut down all the high-powered offenses they're set to face and when the offense doesn’t do its part? I think not.
Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz.
