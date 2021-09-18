National Football League
Bills vs. Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more Bills vs. Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

Bills vs. Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more

20 mins ago

The Buffalo Bills will be on the road in Week 2 to face the Miami Dolphins

Buffalo struggled to score against Pittsburgh's defense in Week 1. Josh Allen threw the ball 51 times but finished with just 270 yards and 1 touchdown in defeat.

Miami held off New England in their season opener, with their defense leading the way. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a quiet game, throwing for only 202 yards and 1 touchdown. The Dolphins will need a much better performance from their QB against a hungry Bills team looking to pick up their first win.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Buffalo versus Miami, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take Miami and the points. Huge edge at QB for Buffalo, and I think the Bills can win, but 3.5 is too many points.

"What Miami does is that they are really good at corner, so they take out your best offensive perimeter player. So, Stefon Diggs is going to have a really tough assignment. Miami matches up really well with teams that have a star receiver. That is really vital. That's Buffalo, which is why it's a good matchup for Miami here.

"Tua is 8-3 as a starter. I like the hook, and I like the number and will take Miami to cover."

PICK: Dolphins (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How to Bet 49ers-Eagles
National Football League

How to Bet 49ers-Eagles

How to Bet 49ers-Eagles
Betting odds, and Colin Cowherd gives his expert analysis on the great Week 2 matchup between the 49ers and Eagles.
55 mins ago
NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks For Every Game
National Football League

NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks For Every Game

NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks For Every Game
As Week 2 gets set to kick off, here's everything you need to know to make your bets on this week's NFL action.
59 mins ago
By The Numbers: NFL Week 2
National Football League

By The Numbers: NFL Week 2

By The Numbers: NFL Week 2
Check out the stats that matter for the second week of the NFL season, including Tom Brady and other QBs chasing history.
4 hours ago
Underdogs And Overs In Week 2
National Football League

Underdogs And Overs In Week 2

Underdogs And Overs In Week 2
Jason McIntyre has a full slate of bets for Week 2, and there are two notable trends you need to keep in mind.
20 hours ago
Mood Swings
National Football League

Mood Swings

Mood Swings
Aaron Rodgers wasn't himself in Week 1 against the Saints. Is it time for the Packers to worry about their quarterback?
20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes