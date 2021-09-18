National Football League Bills vs. Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills will be on the road in Week 2 to face the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo struggled to score against Pittsburgh's defense in Week 1. Josh Allen threw the ball 51 times but finished with just 270 yards and 1 touchdown in defeat.

Miami held off New England in their season opener, with their defense leading the way. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a quiet game, throwing for only 202 yards and 1 touchdown. The Dolphins will need a much better performance from their QB against a hungry Bills team looking to pick up their first win.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Buffalo versus Miami, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Dolphins +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I would take Miami and the points. Huge edge at QB for Buffalo, and I think the Bills can win, but 3.5 is too many points.

"What Miami does is that they are really good at corner, so they take out your best offensive perimeter player. So, Stefon Diggs is going to have a really tough assignment. Miami matches up really well with teams that have a star receiver. That is really vital. That's Buffalo, which is why it's a good matchup for Miami here.

"Tua is 8-3 as a starter. I like the hook, and I like the number and will take Miami to cover."

PICK: Dolphins (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

