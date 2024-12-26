Bills offensive line makes its MVP choice clear with Josh Allen’s Christmas gift
The Buffalo Bills' offensive linemen made their case on who should win MVP in their gift to their star quarterback.
The O-line gave Josh Allen a monogrammed diamond necklace as a Christmas gift. It's in the shape of a jersey and has Allen's number (17) and "MVP" monogrammed on the front. Inscribed on the back are the names of Buffalo's offensive linemen.
"That is so sick," Allen said in a video of him receiving the gift.
Normally, it's the QBs who lavish expensive gifts on their linemen. It's unclear if Allen gave his offensive linemen gifts this year, but he has in the past. In 2022, Allen gave them custom scooters. In 2020, Allen gave them a set of Callaway golf clubs and lessons at a local golf club. Last year, Allen's Bills teammates gifted him an ATV.
The Bills quarterback has been considered a strong favorite to win his first MVP award. However, as Allen was receiving gifts on Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed to close the gap in the MVP race. Jackson completed 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns to go with 87 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the Ravens' dominant 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.
Even after Jackson's impressive outing, Allen holds the edge in the MVP race on the betting market. But the race is becoming more of a toss-up as Allen has -240 odds to win the award while Jackson holds +180 odds to repeat as MVP.
Statistically, Jackson has been the superior quarterback this season. He's third in the league in passing (3,955), tied for first in passing touchdowns (39), first in yards per attempt (8.9) and first in passer rating (121.6) to go with 852 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Some of the narratives surrounding MVP, though, seem to favor Allen. The Buffalo offense hasn't missed a beat after the team traded Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Allen has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 101.2 passer rating. The only stat in which Allen tops Jackson is in rushing touchdowns, 11 to 4. Allen has beaten two of the top teams in the NFL, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions in recent weeks. In those two games, Allen threw for 624 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to go with 123 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Allen will get his turn to make his final case to win MVP when the Bills host the New York Jets on Sunday. A win in that game would clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC for the Bills, leaving them with nothing to play for in Week 18.
Of course, Allen's offensive linemen have already made it clear who they think should win MVP.
