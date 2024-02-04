National Football League
Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support
National Football League

Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support

Published Feb. 4, 2024 4:36 p.m. ET

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline.

"For 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power," said the ad, which ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd.

"Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love," he wrote. "The images from those days are burned in my memory."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 AFC East titles in a 19-year span. But the team struggled after quarterback Tom Brady left, with three losing seasons in four years and a 4-13 record in 2023 that led to Belichick's departure. 

Although he interviewed twice for the Atlanta Falcons position, the offseason hiring cycle appears to have concluded without him landing a new job. 

Belichick was known for his time in both Cleveland and New England for being closed-lipped and refusing to engage with reporters or fans longing for information about the team.

But now that he’s gone, the hoodie-wearing coach even poked fun at his reputation as a grouch.

"You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them," he wrote. "I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII betting update: 'There has been no shift to the Niners yet'

2024 Super Bowl LVIII betting update: 'There has been no shift to the Niners yet'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes