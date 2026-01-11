Biggest NFL Comebacks on Wild Card Weekend: Where the Bears' Win Ranks

With one game left to play, the opening round of the 2025 NFL playoffs is nearly in the books following an exciting wild-card weekend that saw the Chicago Bears make history after storming back to beat the Green Bay Packers at home.

The Bears' 31-27 come-from-behind win felt epic in real time, but who knew the result would go down as one of the best comeback wins in wild card history. Which begs the question: where exactly does Chicago's stunning triumph over Green Bay rank?

For anyone looking for the answer, you've come to the right place. So, without further ado, let's take a look back at the top-5 biggest comeback wild-card victories of all-time:

T5. Tennessee Titans 22, Kansas City Chiefs 21 (Jan. 6, 2018)

Deficit: 18 points

A year before Patrick Mahomes' ascension to QB1, Alex Smith led the Chiefs into a wild-card battle against Marcus Mariota and the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City's 21 first-half points would be its last as Tennessee stormed back with 19 unanswered after scoring only a field goal through the first two quarters.

Back-to-back fourth-quarter TDs decided this one, with the first coming via a 35-yard burst from "King" Derrick Henry and Mariota tossing the second with 6:06 left in the game.

Henry rushed 23 times for 156 yards and one touchdown in the win, and recorded two receptions for 35 yards. After another productive year in 2025, it's clear the King can still do everything in his age-31 season. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

T5. Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27 (Jan. 10, 2026)

Deficit: 18 points

Chicago and Green Bay put the "wild" in wild-card weekend after the NFC North rivals gave fans a banger in the second game of the postseason. Jordan Love led three straight touchdown drives to give the Packers a 21-3 halftime lead, but Caleb Williams' squad wouldn't be denied.

The Bears outscored the Packers, 28-6, in the second half, with Williams accounting for two of their three fourth-quarter TDs on the biggest stage of the second-year QB's career in his first playoff game.

Caleb Williams continues to get it done during his sensational second season. The Bears quarterback now has a chance to add a NFC Championship appearance to his historic campaign. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

4. San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 (Jan. 5, 2003)

Deficit: 24 points

Jeff Garcia and Terrell Owens gave the 2002 49ers a big game-opening boost after connecting for a 76-yard touchdown. But, the momentum would be short-lived. New York broke an early 14-14 tie with three straight touchdowns and a field goal to lead 38-14 with 4:27 left in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for the Giants, there was still plenty of time for San Francisco to rally and never look back after Owens' second TD, a field goal and two Garcia scores, including a 14-yard rushing TD, down the stretch.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens posted nine receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns to help the 49ers overcome a 24-point deficit against the Giants on January 5, 2003. (Photo by NHAT V. MEYER/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30 (Jan. 14, 2023)

Deficit: 27 points

Justin Herbert and the Chargers looked poised to make a deep run after jumping out to a 27-0 lead over the AFC South champion Jags on the road. That is, until Trevor Lawrence and Co. tapped into another gear after a putrid first half.

Lawrence, who threw four first-half picks, bookended L.A.'s final points of the game – a third-quarter, 50-yard Cameron Dicker field goal – with two touchdowns a piece in a clutch four-TD outing to remember. A 36-yard Riley Patterson field goal as time expired secured a Jacksonville dub and gave the club the third-largest comeback win in wild-card history.

An improbable comeback win vs. the Chargers ensures Trevor Lawrence's four-interception, four-touchdown performance will forever live in the annals of Jaguars' franchise history (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

2. Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44 (Jan. 4, 2014)

Deficit: 28 points

Don't let Andy Reid's legendary run in Kansas City distract from the fact that his first year ended with a historic lowlight. Reid and Smith, in case you forgot, accounted for a second entry on this list after ending up on the wrong side of history against the Colts. The barnburner saw the Chiefs lead 24-7 early in the second quarter and go up by as much as 38-10 early in the third, with Smith tossing four TDs.

The shocking turnaround began shortly thereafter, however, as Indy outscored K.C. 35-6 and won it with under 4:30 to play thanks to a 64-yard Andrew Luck TD pass to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Andrew Luck's second playoff game proved to be one of his most iconic performances. The Colts quarterback threw for 443 yards, the second-most of his career, and recorded five total touchdowns with three interceptions in a win vs. the Chiefs. (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

1. Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers 38 (Jan. 3, 1993)

Deficit: 32 points

And at No. 1, the most improbable wild-card win ever by a Bills team that went on to its third of four straight Super Bowls (but failed to win it all each time). Talk about a bizarre achievement. The story of this game truly began at the 13:19 mark of the third quarter after a Frank Reich pick-six gave Houston a 35-3 lead. From there, what unfolded next would become the stuff of legend as the Bills scored not one, not two but five straight TDs—including an Andre Reed hat trick on consecutive drives—to outshine a red-hot Warren Moon-led Houston offense.

The Oilers still managed to force overtime via a 35-yard field goal with 15 seconds in regulation, and had a chance to win it after winning the coin toss. But, as fate would have it, the drive failed to produce the game winner and the Colts needed three plays following Moon's second interception to set up the decisive 32-yard kick. And the rest, as they say, was history.

Legendary Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed recorded a touchdown hat trick against the Houston Oilers in the greatest comeback win in wild-card round history. (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)