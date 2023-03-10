National Football League Beyond pursuing Aaron Rodgers, what else is on Jets' offseason to-do list? Published Mar. 10, 2023 10:19 a.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Who's going to play quarterback?

I would say that's the question the New York Jets have been asking for months. But that would be wrong. It's the question they've been asking for a decade. At times over the past 10 years, the Jets thought they were settled at quarterback. But they haven't been.

So that's what the Jets have to focus on this offseason. They need someone who can — at the very least — help them make a playoff run in 2023 while Zach Wilson develops. And at best, the Jets need someone to help the organization and the fan base forget about the Zach Wilson debacle. But an addition at quarterback is only one of many moves the Jets will likely make this offseason.

And that's where Aaron Rodgers would come in. The Jets are optimistic they can get him. New York and the Green Bay Packers have a deal in place, per a report. But Rodgers just needs to approve the transaction.

So while we wait for that, let's dive into what will be top of mind for the team when March 13 rolls around and the free agency tampering window opens.

How healthy is the Jets' salary cap situation?

The Jets are currently $500,000 over the cap, via Spoctrac. That's actually a fairly healthy number, considering they have $87.5 million in cap space in 2024. Because they have so much money to work with in future years, they can absolutely do what they want in this coming free agency period. It will just be a question of how much they want to borrow from next year by restructuring contracts (and salary cap dollars) into 2024. And it's a good thing they have some leeway, because they have no shortage of departing starters.

Who are New York's top pending free agents?

Center Connor McGovern: He's a really good player. He holds together the offensive line in ways that are both tangible and intangible. He's the kind of player New York will want to make a priority to retain. After adding a quarterback, the Jets will be thinking about how the heck they're going to sign McGovern to a long-term deal.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins: He was a stout defender in the interior for the Jets alongside Quinnen Williams. Rankins is one of a handful of Jets defensive tackles set to hit free agency, but rather than Solomon Thomas (or the others), New York should prioritize Rankins. The 28-year-old should be a boon to the defense for a few more years.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein: He hasn't quite lived up to his "Legatron" nickname that he earned during his insane 2017 season. But he put up 118 points for the Jets with a solid field-goal percentage of 81.1, which included a 60-yarder. I suspect that, even with a good quarterback, the Jets will probably be playing in tight games in a competitive AFC East. They'll need a good kicker.

What trade targets might the Jets consider?

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Duh! They were tied to him prior to hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who has a strong relationship with the QB. With Hackett, it became pretty darn clear the Jets were betting on Rodgers. With the Packers forcing Rodgers out the door and the Jets looking like the only suitor, the quarterback really only has two options: retirement or New York.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: If the Rodgers deal falls apart, Jackson would be quite the consolation prize. Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, which means other teams can bid for his services. He would be a thrilling option for New York. I list him in the "trade" area, because acquiring Jackson would cost the Jets two first-round picks, per NFL rules about the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Who should the Jets target in free agency?

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: If Rodgers and Jackson don't work out, the Jets need to go all-in for Garoppolo. His other options will include the Raiders and the Panthers — among others. The Jets would have to hope that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who worked with Garoppolo in New England, will not be a deciding factor.

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill: With Jets linebackers Kwon Alexander and Quincy Williams set to hit free agency, Tranquill is a compelling option. He's an every-down linebacker who proved more versatile than Williams in 2023. Would Tranquill transition seamlessly to NY?

Bengals safety Vonn Bell: With a player like this in the Jets' secondary, New York would look completely locked down. Bell would be a terrific piece to complete the set with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

