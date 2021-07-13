National Football League Debate erupts after ranking of the NFL's 10 best quarterbacks is released 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kickoff of the 2021 NFL season is 58 days away, but the debates about how the league stacks up are already in midseason form.

Quarterback rankings are at the center of the latest discussion after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released a list of the top 10 NFL QBs, based on a poll of more than 50 NFL players, coaches and front office personnel.

The criteria put forth by Fowler was straightforward. Per the article:

"The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2021. This is not a five-year projection or an achievement award. Who's the best today? Pretty simple."

Here's how the list shook out:

Note: Per Fowler's article, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson wasn't included on the ballot, due to his uncertain status for the 2021 series as he faces numerous active lawsuits.

That top 10 list did drum up some major debate, however.

On "First Things First," an amped-up Brandon Marshall stumped for Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson securing more shine.

"Russell Wilson, I got your back, bruh!" Marshall said. "… I'm telling you right now. If Russell Wilson had an offensive-minded coach. If he had an offensive guru [at] offensive coordinator. If he had, you know, what he needed over the last 10 years, this dude would be No. 1 and it wouldn't even be close. … This dude is unstoppable. They should run the two-minute drill the entire game."

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeff Darlington contended that Tom Brady ⁠— fresh off a Super Bowl LV MVP award with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ⁠— should be moved up to No. 2, leapfrogging Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers to sit behind Kansas City Chiefs standout Patrick Mahomes.

"I say that not because of his skills on the field," Darlington said. "Aaron Rodgers, in my opinion, is the superior on-field quarterback. But instead, what Tom Brady brings to an organization on and off the field."

Nick Wright also chimed in, and he had three points of contention with the top 10. One of his largest quibbles came with the breakdown of how folks voted Mahomes.

Or rather, how they didn't vote for him.

"The issue is … 36% of the execs, coaches, scouts and players polled in this did not have Patrick Mahomes No. 1," Wright said. "The hell are you doing? It's unanimous. He's No. 1. … Some people had him ranked third, which is offensive."

And looking ahead, Damien Woody proclaimed on ESPN that Los Angeles Chargers phenom Justin Herbert will skyrocket up the list by the time the season's done.

"I think Justin Herbert is going to be a top-five quarterback in this league by the end of this 2021 season," Woody said. "Think about this for a second: The guy had no offseason last year. None. Zero. … Justin Herbert is going to be a superstar."

With issues ranging from Kyler Murray being ranked No. 10 to Mahomes getting slighted ⁠— despite being No. 1 ⁠— clearly, there are bones to be picked up and down this top 10 list.

Does any sports league drive more deliberation than the NFL?

Ironically, that question might not be much of a debate.

