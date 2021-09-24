Bengals vs. Steelers odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more

National Football League
2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are looking to prove they're on the rise in the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, on the other hand, are trying to reclaim their spot atop the conference, let alone the division.

The two AFC rivals clash on Sunday in Week 3 in the NFL, and that gives you a chance to place your bets at FOX Bet on what could be a classic, hard-hitting fistfight.

Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Bengals vs. Steelers (with all odds via FOX Bet).

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -3 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "While it's difficult to choose a side or total in this game, there's a player prop that I will wager on.

"The Bengals' offensive line and protection unit have not been good. Joe Burrow's been battered around, just as he was last season. Now they face the Steelers defense, which is outstanding at doing just that.

"Pittsburgh will most likely be without T.J. Watt, but the interior is where the Cincinnati offensive line struggles the most. The Steelers will have an opportunity to win inside and rattle Burrow the entire game. When you can pressure the QB, you can force him into bad situations to throw the ball. The Bengals' passing attack ranks 29th in efficiency as it stands, and that's against pass rushes that aren't as good.

"All of that is a long way of saying that I'm taking Burrow under his passing total. He's thrown for over 267 yards only five times in his 12 starts, with most of those big yardage games coming against the Browns, Jaguars, and Eagles — two of those teams picked in the top six of the NFL Draft.

"This game will be low-scoring, and Burrow will be limited in his passing."

PICK: Joe Burrow under 250.5 passing yards at FOX Bet

