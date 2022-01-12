National Football League Bengals-Raiders: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders will serve as the opening act for the 2021-22 NFL postseason (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC).

Here are the numbers that define Bengals-Raiders.

Matchup: The Raiders lead the all-time series 21-12 (including playoffs). This will be the third playoff matchup between the Raiders and Bengals, with the Raiders having won the previous two (1975 AFC divisional round and 1991 AFC divisional round). The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13 in Week 11 of the regular season in Las Vegas, and the Raiders’ most recent win in Cincinnati came on Nov. 5, 1995. The Raiders are 0-3 in Cincinnati since then and have been outscored 91-36 in those losses.

The Raiders and Bengals have the two longest active playoff victory droughts in this year’s playoff field. It has been 31 seasons since Cincy's last playoff win (Jan. 6, 1991) and 19 seasons since the last playoff win for the Raiders (Jan. 19, 2003).

QUARTERBACKS

Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders, eighth season)

4,804: Carr threw for 4,804 yards (Raiders' single-season franchise record), 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and completed 68.4% of his passes this season.

6: Carr led six game-winning drives this season, second-most in the NFL.

428: Carr set the Raiders' single-season franchise record for completions (428).

1: Carr is making his first career playoff start.

57-70: Carr has a 57-70 career record as the Raiders' starting QB.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, second season)

4,611: Burrow threw for 4,611 yards (Bengals single-season franchise record), 34 TDs (Bengals single-season franchise record) and 14 INTs this season, completing 70.4% of his passes (first in the NFL). He finished second in the league in passer rating (108.3).

1: Burrow is making his first career playoff start.

12-13-1: Burrow has a 12-13-1 record as the Bengals’ starting QB.

OFFENSE

7: The Bengals are tied for seventh in scoring offense (27.1), compared to 18th for the Raiders (22.0).

24: The Raiders committed 24 turnovers this season, tied for 11th-most in the NFL.

40: Las Vegas allowed 40 sacks this season, tied for 11th-most in the NFL.

3: WR Hunter Renfrow became the third player in Raiders franchise history to record 100 receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season (Darren Waller, Tim Brown).

460: Cincy scored a franchise-record 460 points in the regular season.

21: The Bengals committed 21 turnovers this season, 12th-fewest in the NFL.

55: Cincy allowed 55 sacks this season, third-most in the NFL.

16: RB Joe Mixon’s 16 total TDs are tied for second-most in a single season in Bengals franchise history and are the most by a Cincinnati player since 1995.

1,455: WR Ja’Marr Chase tallied the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history, also setting a Bengals single-season franchise record.

DEFENSE

26: The Raiders finished the regular season 26th in scoring defense (allowed 25.8 PPG). The Bengals finished 17th (allowed 22.1 PPG).

15: Las Vegas tallied 15 takeaways this season, tied for 29th in the NFL.

35: The Raiders recorded 35 sacks this season, tied for 20th in the NFL.

10: Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue led the Raiders in sacks with 10, followed by DE Maxx Crosby, who had eight.

26: The Bengals allowed 248.4 passing YPG this season, 26th in the NFL.

5: Cincy had the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 102.5 rush YPG.

14: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson recorded 14 sacks this season, fifth-most in the NFL. They are the most in a single season by a Bengals player since sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.

SPECIAL TEAMS

90.9: Raiders K Daniel Carlson is 30-for-33 (90.9%) on extra-point attempts this season.

93.0: Carlson is 40-for-43 (93.0%) on FG attempts this season.

1st: Carlson led the NFL in field goals made (40) and attempted (43).

50: Raiders P A.J. Cole III led the NFL in yards per punt (50.0) this season.

9.8: Renfrow's 9.8 yards per punt return was tied for third in the NFL.

95.8: Bengals K Evan McPherson is 46-for-48 (95.8%) on extra-point attempts this season.

84.8: McPherson is 28-for-33 (84.8%) on field-goal attempts.

9: McPherson led the NFL with nine field goals made from 50-plus yards.

COACHES

7-5: Rich Bisaccia (Raiders' interim head coach) put together a 7-5 (.583) record this season. He will be coaching in his first career playoff game.

16-32-1: Zac Taylor's (.337) record as Bengals head coach (.337). He will be coaching in his first career playoff game.

