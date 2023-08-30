National Football League
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice a month after calf injury
Published Aug. 30, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals got a big addition in their first practice session following Tuesday's cutdown day. 

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, marking the first time he's practiced since suffering a calf injury on July 27. The Bengals quarterback needed to be carted off the field when he suffered the injury on a non-contact play, falling to the ground as his right leg was clearly in pain. 

Over the past month, the Bengals continuously stated that Burrow would be sidelined for several weeks. While the extent of the injury remained unknown, he sat out the remainder of training camp and didn't play in the preseason. He held a throwing session prior to the Bengals only home preseason game on Aug. 11.

In the midst of all of this, Burrow and the Bengals have been negotiating an extension that could end up surpassing Justin Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million contract in total value and guaranteed money ($133.7 million that can rise up to $218.7 million). 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor refuted the notion that Burrow's absence from practice is related to contract negotiations, quickly saying "no" when he was asked if that was the case during his press conference on Tuesday.

Taylor also seemed optimistic about Burrow's return ahead of the regular season. 

"I think he has a very healthy body," Taylor reportedly said with a smirk. "And I'm encouraged by that."

Is Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow the better quarterback?

Is Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow the better quarterback?

The Bengals open up the season on Sept. 10 against the Browns. Earlier in August, Taylor was clear about how much time he feels Burrow needs in order to be ready for the season.

"One rep," Taylor said with a laugh. "He needs one rep."

