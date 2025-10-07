National Football League Bengals Get New QB, Trading for Joe Flacco From Browns Updated Oct. 7, 2025 3:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals are making an addition to their quarterback room amid Jake Browning's struggles following Joe Burrow's injury.

The Bengals have acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Media reported Tuesday. Cincinnati will give up a fifth-round draft pick for Flacco, while Cleveland will also give up a sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

Cincinnati's move for Flacco comes as it's lost three straight games after Burrow was sidelined with a toe injury in Week 2. Browning has started all three games for the Bengals in Burrow's absence, throwing for 757 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 70.5 passer rating so far this season.

Flacco, meanwhile, was the Browns' starting quarterback to open the season, but was benched after their Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions. Cleveland went 1-3 in Flacco's starts, throwing for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions and a 60.3 passer rating.

The Lions might also deliver a team to switch their starting quarterback for a second straight week. While the Bengals play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Cincinnati is hoping that the veteran will be able to start that game, ESPN reported.

"Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team."

Rookie Dillon Gabriel replaced Flacco in the starting lineup and played well in Cleveland’s 21-17 loss to Minnesota in London. Rookie Shedeur Sanders now moves up to the backup spot.

"I got that text during practice. I don’t care. I don’t give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes," said his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. "I do love me some Shedeur Sanders, though, believe that. I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don’t. I’m a coach trying to win just like they’re trying to win games. I could care less who they traded."

Flacco, who was Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens 13 years ago, has played for the Broncos, Jets, Eagles, Jets again, Browns, Colts, Browns again and now the Bengals.

If Flacco starts against Green Bay this week, he will become the seventh QB since at least 1950 to start against the same opponent twice in a season with a different team. Kyle Orton didn’t twice.

The Bengals were 4-3 with Browning in 2023 and he led them to a comeback win in Week 2 against the Jaguars after Burrow left the game. But Cincinnati has lost each of his three starts and Browning has six TDs and eight picks so far.

The Bengals released Brett Rypien after the trade.

Flacco has thrown for 46,512 yards, 259 TDs and 168 INTs in 18 seasons. He is 10-6 in the playoffs with 3530 yards passing, 26 TDs and 12 INTs

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

