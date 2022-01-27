National Football League Bengals-Chiefs: AFC Championship Game By The Numbers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge a Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium (3 p.m. ET, CBS).

Here are the numbers you need to know ahead of Chiefs-Bengals.

Matchup: The Bengals lead the all-time series 16-14, though this is the first playoff matchup between these franchises. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati in Week 17 of the regular season, Kansas City's only loss since October. Since 2014, when teams meet in the regular season and then face off again in the conference championship, the team that wins the regular-season matchup is 9-2.

The Bengals are 7-14 all time in the playoffs (1-7 in road playoff games). The Bengals are 2-0 in their two previous AFC Championship Game appearances. They are the only team that has reached the AFC Championship Game and never lost. The Chiefs are 17-20 all time in the playoffs (9-8 in home playoff games), and this is their fourth consecutive AFC Championship appearance. The Chiefs are the first team to host four straight conference championships and are aiming to become the fourth team to reach three straight Super Bowls.

QUARTERBACKS

Joe Burrow (Bengals, second season)

348: Burrow's 348 passing yards in Cincinnati's divisional-round win over the Titans marked the most by a Bengals quarterback in a postseason game since Ken Anderson's 354 yards in 1983.

3: With a win, Burrow would become the first QB in Bengals franchise history to win three games in a single postseason.

2: Burrow is the first QB taken with the No. 1 overall pick to reach the conference championship game within his first two seasons as a starter. If the Bengals win the AFC Championship Game, Burrow would become the first QB since Cam Newton to play in both the college football national championship and the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, fifth season)

4: Mahomes is just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to record at least 350 yards passing and 50 rushing yards in a playoff game, doing so in the Chiefs' 42-36 win over the Bills in the divisional round.

25: Mahomes has thrown 25 touchdown passes in his first 10 playoff starts, the most through a player’s first 10 playoff starts in NFL history.

8: Already with eight passing touchdowns this postseason, Mahomes needs just four more to set an NFL playoff record for passing touchdowns in a single postseason. Mahomes also has eight playoff wins already in his career, tying him with the likes of Eli Manning, Steve Young and Dan Marino.

27: Mahomes will be the first quarterback in NFL history to start in four conference championship games before the age of 27.

OFFENSE

50: Joe Mixon is the first player in Bengals franchise history to have at least 50 rushing yards (54) and 50 receiving yards (51) in a playoff game, doing so in the Bengals' win over the Titans.

100: Ja'Marr Chase is the first rookie in NFL history to have 100 receiving yards in multiple playoff games, recording 116 in the Bengals' wild-card win and 109 in the divisional round. His 225 receiving yards this postseason are already fourth-most by a rookie in NFL history.

266: In the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Chiefs, Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The 266 yards were the most receiving yards by a rookie in a single game in NFL history.

150: With 150 yards in the divisional round, Tyreek Hill became just the sixth player in NFL history to have multiple playoff games with at least 150 yards receiving.

90: Travis Kelce 's 96 receiving yards in the divisional round made him the first player in NFL history to have at least 90 receiving yards in five straight playoff games.

4: Kelce is now fourth all time in playoff receptions (96) and receiving touchdowns (11).

DEFENSE

3: The Bengals recorded three interceptions in their divisional-round win over the Titans, which was only the second time in franchise history that they intercepted three passes in a playoff game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

8: After making all four field-goal attempts in the win over the Titans, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is 8-for-8 this postseason on field goals. He is tied with Stephen Gostkowski (2006) for the most postseason field goals made by a rookie in NFL history.

4: McPherson is the first player in NFL history to make four field goals in back-to-back playoff games.

COACHES

2-0: Zac Taylor is 2-0 in playoff games as the Bengals' head coach. With a win, Taylor would become the first coach in Bengals history to win his first three playoff games. He would also tie Sam Wyche for the most playoff wins by a Bengals coach.

19-15: Andy Reid is 19-15 in the playoffs for his career and 9-6 in the postseason as the Chiefs' coach. His 19 wins are tied with Don Shula for third-most by a head coach in NFL history. Reid trails only Tom Landry (20) and Bill Belichick (31). This is Reid's ninth career championship game appearance, and with a win, he would become the first coach with at least 10 playoff wins with two different franchises.

