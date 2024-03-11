National Football League Bengals agree to a two-year deal with former Ravens safety Geno Stone Updated Mar. 11, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals and safety Geno Stone have agreed on a two-year, $15 million deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can't sign with new teams until Wednesday. Stone started 11 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and 19 in four years with the team.

The Bengals also announced they're re-signing tight end Drew Sample to a three-year deal and running back Trayveon Williams.

Stone had seven interceptions last season for the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense. Sample caught 22 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had 69 yards rushing on 15 carries.

