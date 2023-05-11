National Football League Cincinnati Bengals 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Bengals will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 25) — vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.: W

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 7 BYE WEEK

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Thursday, Nov. 16) — at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Monday, Dec. 4) — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Time/Date TBD) — vs. Minnesota Vikings: W

Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 23) — at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 18 (Time/Date TBD) — vs. Cleveland Browns: W

Final record: 11-6

Surviving the AFC North could be tough enough for anyone, but the Bengals have plenty of other challenges too. Back-to-back games off the bye week at San Francisco and against the Bills will test them. And they'll find out just how ready they are for a run at the AFC Championship with a Week 17 date in Kansas City. They'll need to build a cushion somewhere, because their December and January slate isn't easy.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more