National Football League
Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career, retires from Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career, retires from Pittsburgh Steelers
National Football League

Ben Roethlisberger calls it a career, retires from Pittsburgh Steelers

46 mins ago

After 18 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger is officially hanging up his cleats. 

On a video posted Thursday on Twitter, the longtime Steelers quarterback announced that he was retiring from the NFL.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of the football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been," said Roethlisberger, reading a letter while sitting next to his family. 

"The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

Roethlisberger, 39, won two Super Bowls as the starting QB for the Steelers and finishes his career with a regular-season record of 165-81-1 and a postseason mark of 13-10. 

His 64,088 career passing yards are fifth-most all-time, trailing only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, and his 418 passing touchdowns are eighth-most all-time. 

Roethlisberger was taken with the 11th pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and went 13-0 in his first 13 professional starts, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year at the conclusion of the season, setting the stage for his potential Hall of Fame-worthy career. 

He would go on to be named to six Pro Bowls and would twice lead the league in passing yards (2014, 2018). He owns the most career 500-yard passing games in NFL history (4).

"To the Rooney family, coach [Mike] Tomlin, coach [Bill] Cowher and all the coaches that have poured into me –– the incredible people on every level that make the Pittsburgh Steelers a special organization –– thank you for believing in me and allowing me to battle with you in pursuit of excellence," Roethlisberger added. 

"To Steeler Nation –– the best fans in all of sport –– thank you for accepting and supporting me as your quarterback over the years." 

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Deebo Samuel, Tyrann Mathieu among key injuries ahead of AFC, NFC title games
National Football League

Deebo Samuel, Tyrann Mathieu among key injuries ahead of AFC, NFC title games

30 mins ago
49ers-Rams: NFC Championship Game By The Numbers
National Football League

49ers-Rams: NFC Championship Game By The Numbers

2 hours ago
Bengals-Chiefs: AFC Championship Game By The Numbers
National Football League

Bengals-Chiefs: AFC Championship Game By The Numbers

3 hours ago
Should Dallas Cowboys make bid for Sean Payton?
National Football League

Should Dallas Cowboys make bid for Sean Payton?

15 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers be traded by the Packers before next season?
Green Bay Packers

Could Aaron Rodgers be traded by the Packers before next season?

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes