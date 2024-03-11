National Football League Bears reportedly eye public stadium site in Chicago, will fund $2 billion Updated Mar. 11, 2024 10:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It looks like the Chicago Bears could be staying in the Windy City after all.

After originally seeking a possible move to Arlington Heights, Illinois, the Bears are changing plans and are looking to build a stadium south of Soldier Field, according to multiple reports.

The Bears will spend $2 billion to help build a publicly owned domed stadium along the city's lakefront, the team confirmed to ESPN and the Chicago Tribune. The proposed stadium location is on Waldron Drive, just south of Soldier Field, and would use the parking in the older stadium's south lot.

"The Chicago Bears are proud to contribute over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago," Bears team president and CEO Kevin Warren reportedly told ESPN. "The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region — boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized."

Previously, the Bears had their focus on their next stadium being built in a suburb roughly 25 miles northwest of the city. The Bears completed their $197.2 million purchase agreement to buy the 326-acre land at Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, eyeing it as a possible site for their next stadium.

The City of Chicago proposed three possible options to renovate Soldier Field with public funding in July 2022. The Bears said at the time though that they weren't interested, keeping their focus on the Arlington Heights site.

The Bears have played at Soldier Field, which first opened in 1924, since 1971, although they moved to a different location in 2002 when the stadium was being renovated. Their lease at Soldier Field isn't set to expire until 2033, but the Bears have their eyes on a new stadium for some time as the 61,000-seat stadium is the smallest in terms of capacity in the NFL.

Chicago residents are in favor of the team remaining in the city. A private poll conducted by McGuire Research found that 80% of its respondents liked the proposed location for a stadium and 77% of its 500 respondents want the team to stay in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. Sixty percent of the respondents reportedly support the use of public funding to build the stadium.

If the new stadium is approved, it plans to try to host a Super Bowl and a NCAA Men's Final Four, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears plan to remain at Soldier Field until the new stadium is built, ESPN reported. The stadium would reportedly be torn down afterward and be turned into public parks and athletic fields.

