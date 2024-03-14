National Football League
Bears acquire WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick
National Football League

Bears acquire WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick

Updated Mar. 14, 2024 10:57 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

So far this offseason, the Bears added Allen, former Eagles RB D'Andre Swift, TE Gerald Everett, S Kevin Byard, C Colemen Shelton and DB Jonathan Owens in hopes of turning around the franchise.

Chicago also has the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in next month's NFL Draft after finishing with a 7-10 overall record last season.

Allen, a Pro Bowl selection from 2017-2021 and in 2023, has spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 Draft back when the Chargers were still in San Diego. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In his most recent season, Allen finished with 1,243 yards on 108 receptions and seven touchdowns across 13 games.

The Chargers, who finished 5-12 last season, hold the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers for a 2024 running mate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers for a 2024 running mate

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes