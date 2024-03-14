National Football League Bears acquire WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick Updated Mar. 14, 2024 10:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

So far this offseason, the Bears added Allen, former Eagles RB D'Andre Swift, TE Gerald Everett, S Kevin Byard, C Colemen Shelton and DB Jonathan Owens in hopes of turning around the franchise.

Chicago also has the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in next month's NFL Draft after finishing with a 7-10 overall record last season.

Allen, a Pro Bowl selection from 2017-2021 and in 2023, has spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 Draft back when the Chargers were still in San Diego.

In his most recent season, Allen finished with 1,243 yards on 108 receptions and seven touchdowns across 13 games.

The Chargers, who finished 5-12 last season, hold the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

