Bears QB Justin Fields enters second season with 'new mindset'

After an up and down rookie campaign, Chicago Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields has not lost confidence heading into the 2022 season.

In fact, with him having the security of being the franchise's starting quarterback heading into this coming season, Fields proclaims that he has an entirely different view on his role compared to entering his rookie season.

"It feels good just having that mindset," Fields said. "It's definitely a different mindset than last year, so I'm ready for the role, and I'm ready to lead this offense and lead this team.

"Last year was my rookie year, of course, my first in the league. Didn't know if I was going to start or not. Didn't know if I was going to play. So my mindset right now is completely different than last year," Fields said. "I'm just excited to get started."

Tuesday marked the beginning of the Bears' voluntary three-day workouts, where Fields and the majority of the offense were present. And it's clear that Fields has already made strides in improving his game this offseason, impressing new head coach Matt Eberflus, who praised Fields' command of the offense and poise based on what he saw Tuesday.

"I thought he did an excellent job," Eberflus said. "He really did. He was in command of the offense, really every play that I saw. There's certainly, when you're working with 11 guys, there was a mistake here and there by this person or that person, but man, he had really good command today."

In 12 games last season, Fields threw for 1,870 yards, seven passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Now, he is hoping to build off that season under a new coaching staff and in the role as the full-time starting quarterback.

