National Football League
Bears QB Justin Fields enters second season with 'new mindset' Bears QB Justin Fields enters second season with 'new mindset'
National Football League

Bears QB Justin Fields enters second season with 'new mindset'

1 hour ago

After an up and down rookie campaign, Chicago Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields has not lost confidence heading into the 2022 season.

In fact, with him having the security of being the franchise's starting quarterback heading into this coming season, Fields proclaims that he has an entirely different view on his role compared to entering his rookie season.

"It feels good just having that mindset," Fields said. "It's definitely a different mindset than last year, so I'm ready for the role, and I'm ready to lead this offense and lead this team.

"Last year was my rookie year, of course, my first in the league. Didn't know if I was going to start or not. Didn't know if I was going to play. So my mindset right now is completely different than last year," Fields said. "I'm just excited to get started."

Tuesday marked the beginning of the Bears' voluntary three-day workouts, where Fields and the majority of the offense were present. And it's clear that Fields has already made strides in improving his game this offseason, impressing new head coach Matt Eberflus, who praised Fields' command of the offense and poise based on what he saw Tuesday.

"I thought he did an excellent job," Eberflus said. "He really did. He was in command of the offense, really every play that I saw. There's certainly, when you're working with 11 guys, there was a mistake here and there by this person or that person, but man, he had really good command today."

In 12 games last season, Fields threw for 1,870 yards, seven passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Now, he is hoping to build off that season under a new coaching staff and in the role as the full-time starting quarterback.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel requests trade
National Football League

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel requests trade

3 hours ago
Where will Baker Mayfield land? Gauging Panthers, Seahawks, more
National Football League

Where will Baker Mayfield land? Gauging Panthers, Seahawks, more

5 hours ago
NFL odds: Lines on Deebo Samuel's next team, from Jets to Packers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Deebo Samuel's next team, from Jets to Packers

5 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Randy White ranks No. 45 on all-time list
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Randy White ranks No. 45 on all-time list

11 hours ago
Is trading Kyler Murray best solution for Cardinals?
Arizona Cardinals

Is trading Kyler Murray best solution for Cardinals?

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes