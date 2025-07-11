Bears Reportedly Extend GM Ryan Poles Through 2029 Season
The Chicago Bears reportedly extended the contract of general manager Ryan Poles, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season. Poles, who was hired after the 2021 season, had two years remaining on his original deal.
With this extension, his contract now lines up with Bears new head coach Ben Johnson, whose hiring Poles authored this past offseason.
In his first three seasons as the Bears GM, Poles has overseen a full-scale rebuild that began with a 3-14 campaign in 2022. However, they traded the No. 1 pick in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers, grabbing immense draft capital and franchise cornerstone wide receiver D.J. Moore in the process.
Part of that future draft capital from the Panthers turned into the first-overall pick in 2024, with which the Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams. After an unimpressive first season with Williams, Poles used this past offseason to surround his young gunslinger with veteran offensive linemen, young perimeter targets, and a forward-thinking offensive-minded coach.
Despite the lack of results, the Bears organization clearly approved of Poles' decisions and the direction of the team under his charge as they rewarded him with this long-term deal.
