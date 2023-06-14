National Football League
Bears DT Justin Jones rips 'obnoxious' Packers fans in hilarious rant
Published Jun. 14, 2023 2:03 p.m. ET

It's safe to say that Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones does not have much love for the Green Bay Packers — or their fans.

Jones seized the opportunity to speak his mind about the Bears' archrivals and their renowned "cheesehead" fanbase in response to a question about the rivalry changing now that longtime Packers quarterback and Bears antagonist Aaron Rodgers has departed for the New York Jets.

"I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly," Jones said. "Their fans are really s****y. I wanted to go back up there, and I wanted to beat them and I wanted him to be there so he could see it. But the fact that he's gone, it's cool, I guess it's better for him not to be here. I'm ready to take [the rivalry] over. It's a good time to be a Bears fan."

When asked to elaborate more on his opinion of Packers fans, Jones did not hold back.

"Just the way that they're freaking obnoxious," Jones said. "Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don't even matter. We're not even running a play, and [they're'] talking about like ‘Oooh yeah Go Green.’ Like, the game hasn't even started yet. What are you even talking about here?"

Jones then shook his head in disgust, drawing more laughter before he continued.

"Half of them don't even know football," he said. "It's so weird to me. I want to go back out there and beat the hell out of them on their field, and I want to hear the boos then. That's what I look forward to."

The Bears are aiming to improve upon a season in which they had the NFL's worst record at 3-14, including a 27-10 loss at Lambeau Field in Week 2, and a 28-19 loss at home in Week 13 in what would turn out to be the last of Rodgers' 24 wins over the Bears as a member of the Packers.

Justin Jones
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
