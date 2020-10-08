National Football League Bears Baffle Brady And Bucs 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears both took the field on Thursday night sharing identical 3-1 records.

The Bears walked off of Soldier Field 4-1, while the Buccaneers will be searching for answers after a close loss on the road.

Here are 3 Takeaways from this Thursday night football macthup.

1. Brady's crucial mistake

After the Bears kicked a field goal to take a 20-19 lead with 1:13 on the clock in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady and the Bucs got the ball back with the legend having a chance to add another comeback victory to his resume.

But on the final drive, Brady appeared to lose track of the downs, forgetting it was fourth down with the Bucs' hopes of stealing a win on the road coming to an end.

There were plenty of factors that led to this loss for the Bucs, whether it was Khalil Mack's constant pressure on Brady (two sacks) or the offense not being able to score a touchdown after the first quarter.

But there is no denying that one of the main talking points from this game will be Brady's late game faux pas.

2. Nick Foles has Brady's number

There aren't many quarterbacks to have played in the NFL that can say they have the upperhand on Tom Brady.

Nick Foles is one of the few who can. In two career head to head matchups, Foles is now undefeated against Brady.

The first victory for Foles came in Super Bowl LII, where he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns on his way to being crowned Super Bowl MVP.

Brady has a claim to being the greatest quarterback of all-time, but that doesn't seem to phase Foles at all. And in fact, after the game, Colin Cowherd tweeted his perpsective on where the two QBs stack up in 2020.

3. Mike Evans' inconsistency

There is no denying that Mike Evans is one of the most feared wide receivers in the NFL, specifically in the red zone.

Tonight he showed why with an easy two-yard touchdown reception in the redzone in the first quarter.

But his performance has been up and down so far this season.

Evans recorded 41 yards on five receptions Thursday, a week after an eight reception, 122-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Evans has two games this season where has crossed the 100-yard threshold but in the other three games, including tonight, he has a combined 45 yards receiving on eight receptions.

The Buccaneers will need Brady and their Pro Bowl wide receiver to get on the same page if they are going to reach the lofty expectations placed upon them this season.

