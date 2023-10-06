National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite Cowboys-49ers plays, other Week 5 picks Published Oct. 6, 2023 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the NFL season is already underway, so you know what that means: another episode of the "Bear Bets" digital show has dropped.

In the Group Chat segment of this week's episode, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz discussed their favorite bets of Week 5 alongside FOX Sports contributors Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, with each sharing their thoughts on Sunday night's huge matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers.

It doesn't get better than Dallas vs. San Francisco on Sunday Night Football.

Let's get into this week's wagers.

All eyes will turn to the Bay Area on Sunday night when the Cowboys take on the 49ers in what's been the most anticipated matchup of the young season. Do you think the 3-1 Cowboys pull off the upset? Will the 49ers (-3.5) remain undefeated? Are there other plays related to this game that you like?

The Bear: Staying away, possibly live betting the 49ers

"There are a few things that get me as excited and animated and bring me as much pleasure as watching the 49ers play football. I love their offense. They are just a great team to watch, and I'm not going to enter this game with a single cent wagered on it. … Maybe I'll hop in live, but I can't wait for Sunday night."

Schwartz: Lean 49ers money line, but unsure about 49ers -3.5

"I think the Niners win this game because they have some advantages, especially with their defense against the Cowboys red-zone offense, which has been atrocious. Their red-zone offense looks like they don't know what they're doing.

"I'm not sure if I like laying -3.5, but I like the 49ers to win this game."

Hill: Cowboys +3.5

"I think it's a lot of points. In the summer, the line was a pick 'em, and now we're up to +3 and even some +4s. What's really changed? San Fran is really good. I agree with everything said about them. … But I mean, who have they really played? They played the Rams, Cardinals, Giants and Steelers. I just think back to that playoff game last year. Dallas was really, for large chunks of that game, I think, the better team. Dak Prescott had a couple of bad interceptions, Dallas dropped an interception and Pollard got hurt."

Sammy P: Staying away from game, but take your 49ers futures now if you like them

"I'll just take another piece out of the tree and bet more on the Niners to win the Super Bowl. I mean, you could find them at +625 if you get creative, some books at 6-to-1, some at +550. Let's just say that the Niners actually come out and wax Dallas, then you know that the No. 1 seed is a lot more attainable. And if they have home field, they're going to be basically French doors to the NFC Championship."

Cowboys vs. 49ers top predictions, picks and odds, Christian McCaffrey MVP chances

The Group Chat's feelings on betting on the Sunday morning European games are mixed. But this week brings an interesting matchup between the Jaguars and Bills. The Bills are 5.5-point favorites for this matchup between two hopeful contenders. Is that too big of a spread at a neutral site?

The Bear: I like the Jaguars +5.5

"Obviously, in an underdog-type situation now, the Jaguars are getting points. And in a spot where nobody really expects them to compete or win, that's probably a situation where they're going to play their best football. Buffalo had the emotion of last week, travel, and it was kind of an off-week."

Hill: Lean Jaguars +5.5

"Jacksonville stayed there this past week. They've been there two weeks in a row, so they're acclimated. They're adjusted. You can do pretty well in the NFL if you try to erase what you saw last week, and with Buffalo, it's a buy low, sell high, and you know that that was a really good buy low spot against Miami. Now, maybe you can sell them high against Jacksonville. This line was +3, +3.5 over the summer."

NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Titans vs. Colts, Jaguars vs. Bills, Bengals vs. Cardinals

Which double-digit underdog are you more likely to ride with this week: the Panthers (+10) @ Lions or Giants (+11.5) @ Dolphins?

Hill: Panthers

"The Panthers. Detroit laying 10 points just doesn't sit right with me. But is there another option?"

Schwartz: Giants

"[You don't trust] the fighting Dan Campbells? 10 points is too much? I just think the Panthers are really, really bad. But there's no third team that's a double-digit underdog this week."

