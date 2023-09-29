National Football League 'Bear Bets': Should you bet on Travis Kelce to score a TD because of Taylor Swift? Published Sep. 29, 2023 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Taylor Swift mania is sweeping the nation, including, yes, even the betting markets.

Travis Kelce's rumored relationship with Swift reached another level in Week 3 of the NFL season, as the Grammy Award-winning singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout victory over the Chicago Bears.

Since Sunday, Kelce has officially acknowledged his connection with Swift. This means we could be in line for another weekend of camera shots of Swift watching the Chiefs play, as rumors are swirling that she plans to attend Kansas City's game on Sunday against the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium.

What does this all mean for the Week 4 betting slate?

Prop bets, of course.

Last week, the star tight end hit his anytime touchdown prop against Chicago, which became a popular bet once word got out Swift would be attending the game. Can he do it again against the Jets?

During this week's episode of the "Bear Bets" digital show, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz discussed Swift and Kelce-related prop bets with FOX Sports contributor Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill.

Let's dive into the fun!

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prop bets, Chiefs vs. Jets predictions The Gambling Group Chat discuss if there’s a bet to be made if Taylor Swift is in the stands for Travis Kelce.

Are you betting on any Travis Kelce props for Sunday's game against the Jets, with Taylor Swift reportedly attending?

Schwartz: "No! Do not wager on Kelce to score a touchdown because Taylor Swift is in the audience. Like, Patrick Mahomes is not thinking, ‘I've got to get this man a score because Swift is in the crowd.' If you're wagering on this game, and you want to bet that because of the matchup, great. But please don't do that because Taylor Swift is in the crowd."

The Bear: "That never came up in the locker room? [For someone to score a touchdown] because a famous musician is in the stands?"

Schwartz: "No. It was never something we had to worry about. But this is different."

Sammy P: "Kelce's probably going to be -190 to score a touchdown, too. Everyone's going to bet it. It's going to be -190 [by kickoff]. You watch."

The Bear: "So, you know what that means? Go the other way. Pick the plus money on the No."

Hill: "Are there two-way markets for [touchdown scorer props]?"

Sammy P: "At most places, you can't."

Hill: "These bookies. I'd never usually say this, but this might be a night that, with baseball season over, and this is a Sunday night game and not a FOX game, you might be able to catch up on some sleep when it's 21-3 at halftime. I don't know how much Zach Wilson I can watch. Trevor Siemian, I don't think he's going to play. Just catch up on some sleep, jeez. Depressing."

Schwartz: "I've watched enough Chiefs football over the years that this game kind of screams ugly for the Chiefs. Like, we're in the third quarter and wondering why the Chiefs aren't blowing this team out. The Chiefs have had their away game clunkers. They lost to the Colts last season for no reason. They've had these games where they should win them by a lot, but they don't. This feels like a game where they played really well against the Bears, and the Jets are desperate. If the Jets lose this game, their season is over, if it already isn't."

