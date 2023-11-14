Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Prediction, odds, picks
In a battle of two division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). The Ravens are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3.5).
Both of these teams lost in their Week 10 matchups. The Ravens were taken down by the Cleveland Browns 33-31, while the Bengals were defeated 30-27 by the Houston Texans.
Which team will get back to their winning ways?
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Bengals and Ravens — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Will Hill.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds & Betting Lines
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Ravens
|-3.5
|-110
|-110
|43.5
|-110
|-110
Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction & Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- Prediction: Baltimore 27 - Cincinnati 15
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill
This time last week, the Bengals looked like they were headed towards a third straight deep playoff run.
Now, they are back to fighting for their season as they take on the Ravens. They have yet to win a division game, and are 1-4 in conference play so far. This will make it tough for them to break ties come January.
I’m not going to overreact to the loss last week against an underrated Texans team, especially since it followed huge wins against the 49ers and Bills, and preceded this huge clash vs. the Ravens — it was a letdown spot.
Burrow is healthy now, unlike when these teams met earlier in the season, and there is plenty of talent on this Bengals roster to allow this game to come down to the wire.
This should be a great game and I could see someone winning with a late field goal. Getting the key number of +3.5 is the way to play this here.
PICK: Bengals (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)
How to Watch Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
- Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video
Ravens vs. Bengals Recent Matchups
- In their last five head-to-head meetings, Baltimore has taken down Cincinnati three times.
- Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Baltimore has racked up 128 points, while Cincinnati has compiled 105.
Baltimore Betting Info
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Ravens have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Baltimore contests this year have gone over the point total 40% of the time (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- When playing as moneyline favorites, the Ravens are 6-3 (winning 66.7% of the time).
- Baltimore has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.
- The Ravens have a 64.9% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Ravens Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|207.8 (2,078)
|20
|Rush yards
|154.9 (1,549)
|1
|Points scored
|27.0 (270)
|2
|Pass yards against
|173.1 (1,731)
|3
|Rush yards against
|100.5 (1,005)
|11
|Points allowed
|15.7 (157)
|1
Baltimore's Key Players
Offense
- Lamar Jackson has 2,177 passing yards in 10 games this year, averaging 217.7 per game with a 70.3% completion percentage and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions.
- In addition to his passing stats, Jackson has 481 rushing yards (second on the Ravens), with five rushing touchdowns.
- Gus Edwards has racked up 502 rushing yards with eight touchdowns (50.2 yards per game through 10 games). His 4.1 yards per attempt rank 19th in the league.
- Edwards' eight targets through the air have resulted in seven catches (0.7 per game) for 111 yards (11.1 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Through nine games played, Mark Andrews is averaging 57.9 yards and 4.8 receptions per game on the way to 521 receiving yards and 43 catches. He's been targeted 59 times, and has six receiving touchdowns (fourth in the NFL).
- Zay Flowers has 50 catches for 545 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 68 times in the air attack, and averages 5.0 receptions and 54.5 yards in 10 games played.
Defense
- On defense for the Ravens, Roquan Smith has put up 108 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 2023.
- Patrick Queen has 84 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks this season.
- Kyle Hamilton has recorded 53 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions this year. He's third on the Ravens in tackles.
- Justin Madubuike has 33 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 8.5 sacks.
Cincinnati Betting Info
- Cincinnati has covered the spread four times over nine games with a set total.
- This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Games involving Cincinnati have hit the over on four occasions this season.
- The Bengals won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +154 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Bengals have a 39.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bengals Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|226.9 (2,042)
|16
|Rush yards
|74.8 (673)
|32
|Points scored
|20.2 (182)
|20
|Pass yards against
|247.8 (2,230)
|24
|Rush yards against
|136.2 (1,226)
|29
|Points allowed
|21.3 (192)
|15
Cincinnati's Key Players
Offense
- In nine games played this year, Joe Burrow has amassed 2,208 passing yards, while throwing 14 touchdowns against six interceptions and completing 67.0% of his attempts.
- Ja'Marr Chase has put together a 2023 stat sheet that includes 69 catches (fourth in the NFL) for 821 yards (seventh in the NFL) and five receiving touchdowns (10th in the NFL) over nine games played. He has been on the receiving end of 99 targets and is averaging 7.7 receptions per game.
- Joe Mixon has rushed for four touchdowns this year, and has totaled 536 rushing yards (59.6 per game and 3.9 per attempt).
- In addition to his rushing stats, Mixon has hauled in 26 passes (on 33 targets) for 157 yards (fourth on the Bengals). He averages 17.4 yards per game.
- Tyler Boyd has 44 catches for 417 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He averages 4.9 yards per game through nine games and has been targeted 61 times.
Defense
- Logan Wilson has intercepted three passes in addition to 70 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 2023. He's fifth in the league in interceptions.
- Germaine Pratt has two interceptions on top of 69 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.
- Daxton Hill has 60 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions in the 2023 season. He is third on the Bengals in tackles.
- Trey Hendrickson's season stats include 27 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 8.5 sacks in nine games.
