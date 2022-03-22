Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo face shrinking QB market

National Football League
3 hours ago

Two of the most recognizable quarterbacks in the NFL are watching their futures sit in uncertainty.

Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo have been among the most publicized — and criticized — figures in football. And now, each is unsure about where they will be starring on the football field next season, or if they will get the chance to at all. 

For Colin Cowherd, the latter is a real possibility for both, and he doesn't see much of a market for either QB.

"Everybody on the market's on the market for a reason," Cowherd said about Mayfield and Garoppolo Tuesday on "The Herd."

"As a general manager, [I'm thinking Garppolo] can't throw for four months. I wouldn't bring him in. I've also predicted that Baker has no market outside of Seattle. I can't see Carolina having Baker and Darnold, both making $18 million. We know now Atlanta's off the market, Saints are off the market. I think you have one, maybe max two teams after them. The reason being that San Francisco and the Browns had stacked rosters, and they're giving up on both of them."

Colin Cowherd wonders if there's still a market for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo. Watch as he breaks down the prospects for both of these quarterbacks.

The pool of teams actively searching for a QB is swiftly shrinking.

One of the teams Mayfield specified as a desired destination in his trade request — Indianapolis — completed a trade for Matt Ryan on Monday, while Atlanta subsequently signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal shortly thereafter. 

San Francisco and Cleveland, meanwhile, appear to have placed the cards to their future in the respective hands of Trey Lance and Deshaun Watson.

"Good luck trying to convince the league they're fantastic because neither one is going to a roster as good as the Browns or Niners," Cowherd said. "You're trying to sell people on something you're bailing on. There is no upside to Baker and Garoppolo. The downside is Baker's personality, and Jimmy's health. You're much better off just tanking and going to get a college quarterback this year or next. You don't have to pay him [the same]."

Nonetheless, Mayfield and Garoppolo are serviceable starters, and many believe them to be better than a handful of QBs around the league.

Last season, Mayfield ranked 23rd in completion percentage (60.5), 24th in completions (253), 24th in passing yards, and T-17th in passing TDs (20). He was ninth in INTs (13), and 27th of 37 qualifying QBs in his overall passing grade (62.4) on Pro Football Focus.

Garoppolo ranked sixth in completion percentage (68.3), 20th in completions (301), 12th in passing yards (3,810), 22nd in TDs (17) and tied for 13th in INTs (12). His PFF passing grade (70.2) was 19th of 37.

Are those numbers worthy enough to attract a starting role?

Cowherd isn't a fan.

"Why do I want to get into a relationship with Baker or Garropolo? They don't change fortunes. The result's going to be the same: You're not going to a Super Bowl or to the playoffs."

