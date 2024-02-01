National Football League
Baker Mayfield helps NFC to early lead in revamped Pro Bowl Games
National Football League

Baker Mayfield helps NFC to early lead in revamped Pro Bowl Games

Updated Feb. 1, 2024 11:01 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield beat Houston's C.J. Stroud in the Precision Passing skills challenge, helping the NFC build a 12-6 lead over the AFC on the opening night of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The made-for-TV Pro Bowl Skills Show, aired Thursday night from a fieldhouse on the campus of the University of Central Florida, kicked off two days of competition that culminates on Sunday with a seven-on-seven flag football game at Camping World Stadium.

It's the second year for a revamped format that replaced the traditional Pro Bowl tackle football game last winter in Las Vegas. Opening night skills winners each earned three points that count toward their team's overall score.

Mayfield, a finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year after leading the Buccaneers to their third consecutive NFC South division title, edged Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks for the right to face Stroud in the precision passing final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stroud, who led the Texans to the AFC South championship as a rookie, advanced over Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFC also posted wins in the Closest To The Pin golf accuracy challenge, Dodgeball and Snap Shots, which featured centers and long snappers aiming at targets.

The AFC picked up points by winning one of two Dodgeball games and also prevailing in High Stakes, which required players to catch punts from a JUGS machine.

The Pro Bowl Games conclude Sunday with more skill events, as well as the flag game, which consists of four, 12-minute quarters played on a 50-yard field. Points accumulated during the game will be added to those earned in skill challenges to determine which conference wins the overall competition.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Travis Kelce curses out Justin Tucker for Chiefs-Ravens pregame warmup saga

Travis Kelce curses out Justin Tucker for Chiefs-Ravens pregame warmup saga

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes