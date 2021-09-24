National Football League Falcons, Vikings and Giants records are deceiving, Colin Cowherd says 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A total of seven teams in the NFL are sitting at 0-2 after two weeks of play.

But are their respective records deceiving? Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" played a game called "0 and True, or Let it Stew?" to offer his assessment.

"Is what you're watching a bad football team ⁠— '0 and True' ⁠— or ⁠— ‘Let it [Stew]’ ⁠— there's circumstances here," Cowherd said.

Atlanta Falcons ⁠— Let it Stew

Previous losses: 32-6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles | 48-25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Up next: Falcons at New York Giants (0-2)

Cowherd's thoughts: "New coach, all new coordinators. Seven of their nine next opponents have losing records from last year. Let it stew. They'll get better."

Minnesota Vikings ⁠— Let it Stew

Previous losses: 27-24 at Cincinnati Bengals | 34-33 at Arizona Cardinals

Up next: Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's a top-six offense in the NFL. All sorts of weapons, also. Basically, their kicker missed a 37-yarder or they're 1-1, and that includes winning in Arizona. So, this is not a bad football team."

New York Jets ⁠— 0 and True

Previous losses: 19-14 at Carolina Panthers | 25-6 vs. New England Patriots

Up next: Jets at Denver Broncos (2-0)

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have no scored 30-plus points in 23 straight games. Meaning, it doesn't matter the quarterback or the coach ⁠— they don't have enough weapons, they don't have a good enough line, they don't have a run game."

New York Giants ⁠— Let it Stew

Previous losses: 27-13 vs. Denver Broncos | 30-29 at Washington Football Team

Up next: Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Cowherd's thoughts: "[If] Dexter Lawrence doesn't jump offsides, they're 1-1. ... Going back to last year, Daniel Jones has cut down on turnovers. This is a bad division, so, they'll win some games."

Detroit Lions ⁠— 0 and True

Previous losses: 41-33 vs. San Francisco 49ers | 35-17 at Green Bay Packers

Up next: Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Cowherd's thoughts: "There's pieces offensively. But, again, new coach, new staff and the defense can't stop anything. They're only going to be able to win by a shootout. That is not a good recipe."

Jacksonville Jaguars— 0 And True

Previous losses: 37-21 at Houston Texans | 23-13 vs. Denver Broncos

Up next: Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Outside of wide receivers, they don't have a unit that's elite. They're on a 17-game losing streak, and most of those last year and this year are by blowouts. ... They're a long way off."

Indianapolis Colts ⁠— Let it Stew

Previous losses: 28-16 vs. Seattle Seahawks | 27-24 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Up next: Colts at Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I'll say this: [Carson] Wentz comes back and the offensive line gets fixed, I could absolutely see this team going on an eight-game winning streak."

