Falcons, Vikings and Giants records are deceiving, Colin Cowherd says
A total of seven teams in the NFL are sitting at 0-2 after two weeks of play.
But are their respective records deceiving? Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" played a game called "0 and True, or Let it Stew?" to offer his assessment.
"Is what you're watching a bad football team — '0 and True' — or — ‘Let it [Stew]’ — there's circumstances here," Cowherd said.
Atlanta Falcons — Let it Stew
Previous losses: 32-6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles | 48-25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Up next: Falcons at New York Giants (0-2)
Cowherd's thoughts: "New coach, all new coordinators. Seven of their nine next opponents have losing records from last year. Let it stew. They'll get better."
Minnesota Vikings — Let it Stew
Previous losses: 27-24 at Cincinnati Bengals | 34-33 at Arizona Cardinals
Up next: Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
Cowherd's thoughts: "It's a top-six offense in the NFL. All sorts of weapons, also. Basically, their kicker missed a 37-yarder or they're 1-1, and that includes winning in Arizona. So, this is not a bad football team."
New York Jets — 0 and True
Previous losses: 19-14 at Carolina Panthers | 25-6 vs. New England Patriots
Up next: Jets at Denver Broncos (2-0)
Cowherd's thoughts: "They have no scored 30-plus points in 23 straight games. Meaning, it doesn't matter the quarterback or the coach — they don't have enough weapons, they don't have a good enough line, they don't have a run game."
New York Giants — Let it Stew
Previous losses: 27-13 vs. Denver Broncos | 30-29 at Washington Football Team
Up next: Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)
Cowherd's thoughts: "[If] Dexter Lawrence doesn't jump offsides, they're 1-1. ... Going back to last year, Daniel Jones has cut down on turnovers. This is a bad division, so, they'll win some games."
Detroit Lions — 0 and True
Previous losses: 41-33 vs. San Francisco 49ers | 35-17 at Green Bay Packers
Up next: Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
Cowherd's thoughts: "There's pieces offensively. But, again, new coach, new staff and the defense can't stop anything. They're only going to be able to win by a shootout. That is not a good recipe."
Jacksonville Jaguars— 0 And True
Previous losses: 37-21 at Houston Texans | 23-13 vs. Denver Broncos
Up next: Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)
Cowherd's thoughts: "Outside of wide receivers, they don't have a unit that's elite. They're on a 17-game losing streak, and most of those last year and this year are by blowouts. ... They're a long way off."
Indianapolis Colts — Let it Stew
Previous losses: 28-16 vs. Seattle Seahawks | 27-24 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Up next: Colts at Tennessee Titans (1-1)
Cowherd's thoughts: "I'll say this: [Carson] Wentz comes back and the offensive line gets fixed, I could absolutely see this team going on an eight-game winning streak."
