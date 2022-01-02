National Football League Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after leaving game vs. Jets in third quarter 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having been cut by the team after he left the field in the third quarter of their 28-24 victory over the New York Jets.

The Bucs were trailing 24-10 when Brown, clearly agitated on the sideline, removed his jersey and shoulder pads and left the field.

Brown, who served a suspension early this season after he was caught with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, jogged off the field with three minutes remaining in the period after an apparent argument on the sideline. Mike Evans and O.J. Howard tried to convince him to remain on the field, but were unsuccessful.

According to FOX Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale, Brown "took off his shoulder pads and tossed his shoulder pads. [He then] took off his shirt and gloves, threw those into the crowd, then ran across the field while the teams were still on the field, before giving the crowd a peace-out sign. The security guards thought it was a fan at first, and went to try and tackle him, before someone told them it was Brown, and they let him go."

Tampa Bay would go on to score on the same drive, closing a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a TD throw from Tom Brady to Cameron Brate.

Then, with 21 seconds left in the game, Brady hit Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and the Bucs came away with a 28-24 victory.

After the game, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer a member of his team.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Arians told Brown to leave after the receiver refused to go into the game.

