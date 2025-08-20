National Football League Anthony Richardson Agent on Colts Future: 'We Have a Lot to Discuss' Published Aug. 20, 2025 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Richardson's NFL career has been mired by setbacks, and he was delivered another one on Tuesday, as Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that free-agent signee Daniel Jones will be the team's starting quarterback over Richardson, whom the franchise selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida, this season.

"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, said on Tuesday about the Colts, according to ESPN. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

Jackson said that the two sides "have a lot to discuss" regarding Richardson's future with the franchise.

Richardson entered the NFL as a compelling quarterback prospect given his cannon for an arm, electric rushing ability and 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame. On that note, he opened the 2023 season as the Colts' starting quarterback, but head and shoulder injuries cut his rookie campaign short after four games.

Then, Richardson missed time due to oblique and back issues, respectively, in 2024 and was benched midseason for veteran Joe Flacco. In all, Richardson started 11 games last year. He totaled 1,814 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 61.6 passer rating, while completing 47.7% of his passes. Richardson also rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

This offseason, Richardson was shut down for two weeks due to a shoulder injury and left the Colts' Week 1 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a pinkie injury. However, he returned for their Week 2 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Richardson, 23, has appeared in 15 NFL games over his two-year career.

Indianapolis signed Jones, who was the primary quarterback for the New York Giants from 2019-24 and released in November of last season, to a one-year, $14 million deal in March. Jones has a career 84.3 passer rating, with the Giants going a combined 24-44-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason with the quarterback under center; Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after his release from New York but never appeared in a game.

The Colts are entering their third season with Steichen as head coach, with the franchise 17-17 in the regular season and yet to make the playoffs.

