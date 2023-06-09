National Football League Andy Reid hilariously details the White House's menu following Chiefs visit Published Jun. 9, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Andy Reid is a food connoisseur, often sharing his thoughts on food items and recipes over the years. But the Kansas City Chiefs coach was introduced to something new Monday.

A few days after the Chiefs' visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win, Reid was asked to critique the food there. He gave a whole rundown, sharing that there were meals he had never seen before.

"They did have some good stuff," Reid said. "They had a, I never had this before, a French toast, grilled cheese and ham sandwich that they sprinkled a little bit of powdered sugar on. I mean, it was phenomenal. There was an abundance of this. Then they had chicken fingers, exotic chicken fingers to boot."

That wasn't the only item the White House had that Reid had never eaten before.

"And then maybe the best part was they had, which I hadn’t seen before, little bite-sized squares of the heart of the watermelon," Reid said.

Reid made sure to salute the person behind his meals at the White House.

"My hat went off to the chef," Reid said. "I went back and talked to him. I just go, ‘You guys are unbelievable. Whoever cut all that out had the patience to do that — hat goes off to them.’"

ADVERTISEMENT

This appears to be the first time Reid has spoken about fruit of any nature when expressing his appreciation for food over the years. Most of the time when Reid has brought up food in a press conference or in an event, it's been about cheeseburgers.

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said during an interview with the NFL Network that he was, "going to get the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen. Probably the biggest one, might be a double," to celebrate the win.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce certainly kept that in mind ahead of Christmas this past year. After the Chiefs won a game on Christmas Eve, their top two stars gifted Reid a Nike shoebox that had a cheeseburger inside.

"Thank you," Reid said to the team. "May you all get a gift as great as this! Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby!"

There are foods other than cheeseburgers that Reid enjoys as well. He apparently has a specific mac and cheese recipe he enjoys that features six different cheeses.

A reporter who first learned about Reid's mac and cheese recipe in 2018 asked him about it at Super Bowl Opening Night in February. Reid made an amendment to his recipe.

"There are seven of them," Reid said of the different kinds of cheeses that should be used. "Five is good, but seven is better. I don't remember all of them."

Reid has also compared food to certain elements of football in recent years. Ahead of the Chiefs' divisional-round game in the 2021 season, Reid used a popular dessert food to express how he remains hungry for a Super Bowl win.

"If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you're probably going to want to eat that, too," Reid said.

A few weeks prior to that, Reid made another food analogy with football.

"I love how the team works together like I love a big piece of prime rib," Reid said in 2021.

So, if there's anything to know about Reid, he certainly loves his food and he won't limit himself to any food group, either.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs

share