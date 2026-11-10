Bills Reportedly Make Trade With Titans For Secondary Help

The Buffalo Bills got some help for the back end of their defense.

Buffalo is trading a second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans to acquire safety Amani Hooker and a fifth-round pick, The Ringer originally reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Hooker, who has spent his entire seven-plus-year NFL career with the Titans (2019-26), has reeled in an NFL-high five interceptions, six passes defended and 52 combined tackles across seven games this year.

Most notably, Hooker came down with three interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. He missed Week 5 due to a concussion. Hooker also brought down five interceptions in 2024.

The 28-year-old Hooker is in the first season of a three-year, $48.6 million extension and goes from a 1-7 Tennessee team to a 7-1 Buffalo squad that needed help in its secondary.

Through their first eight games, the Bills' defense is 29th in the NFL in opponent passing yards (238.8 per game). They're also 16th in both opponent total yards (330.4 per game) and opponent points (23.4 per game). Granted, Buffalo is seventh in the sport in opponent rushing yards (91.6 per game).