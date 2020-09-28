National Football League All In On Josh Allen? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Third-year Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen led a fourth-quarter comeback to send his team to victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams 35-32 on Sunday.

Allen capped the day tossing a TD to TE Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining for the eighth fourth-quarter comeback and 10th game-winning drive in his young career.

This season alone, he's boasted two game-winning drives.

The Bills now sit at 3-0, and have started 3-0 for two consecutive years for the first time since the 1991-1992 season.

In the process, Allen has racked up some incredible numbers – and according to NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, he's built himself an early case for regular-season MVP.

"Who is doing as much or more for their football team than anybody? It's Josh Allen. They win the game because of Josh Allen ... he's become a dual-threat, and I'd put him at the top of the list for MVP."

It might seem far fetched, but Allen has the fifth-best odds as of Monday at +2000, having joined the likes of Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers (all odds via FOX Bet).

And while it's still early, Allen is starting to boast an MVP's resume, too. In the victory over the Rams, he completed 24-of-33 passes for 311 yards and 4 passing TDs with one rushing TD, and one interception.

He now boasts 10 passing TDs and two rushing TDs, becoming the first QB in league history to do so through the team’s first three games of a season.

Allen had never thrown for 300 yards in a contest before this season, but he has now passed for over 300 yards in all three games of 2020.

Allen has the club averaging 32 points per game, good for fourth-most in the league, and the Bills have 15 total scoring drives, tied for fifth-most in the league.

Even though the franchise ranks fourth in the NFL in scoring, their RBs have yet to be a part of it. Buffalo backs have not scored a rushing TD in 234 carries since Week 9 of last season.

Allen has scored the team's last 7 rushing TDs.

So now, let's check out how his numbers stack up compared to other recent winners of the award.

Last season, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brought home the award and in 2018, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes won in KC.

Allen holds a higher completion percentage than both Mahomes and Lamar (72.7 percent), over 100 more passing yards than both QBs, and more rushing TDs than both combined through the first three games of their respective MVP campaigns.

Projected over the course of a 16-game season, Allen would earn 5,900 total yards with 64 TDs and five interceptions. Statistically speaking, it would be the greatest single-season campaign for a QB all-time.

So while Monday night featured a clash between the two most recent MVPs ...

... there's another AFC QB who is making noise up north and worth keeping on your radar.

