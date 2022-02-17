Why Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers until he retires

National Football League
22 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his football future.

Or if he has, he's done an astounding job of keeping those plans to himself.

But while the public eye has yet to receive word of Rodgers' desired destination, Skip Bayless has his own ideas regarding the NFL MVP's wishes.

"Here we go again Packer Nation," Bayless said Thursday on "Undisputed." 

"You're being held hostage, you have been imprisoned by this back-to-back MVP. And he's going to win it again, because I believe he's going nowhere. I believe he's going to be your Packer quarterback for the next three years. He will never leave town until he decides to leave football completely."

After winning his second MVP in a row Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has all the leverage as both the Packers and the rest of the QB-needy teams in the NFL await to hear what he wants in his future. Skip Bayless speculates where Rodgers will end up next season.

So why would Rodgers keep fans in the dark if he's already decided to return to Green Bay? Bayless has an answer to that question, too.

"It's about recreating sympathy. It's about taking everybody's mind off what didn't happen in the fourth quarter of yet another home playoff game, in which you were the No. 1 seed in the NFC after you went 13-4 in the regular season, and he won MVP. And you lost at home in your weather, 13-10, because your MVP quarterback, two-time MVP had the ball twice at the end of the game.

"[In the fourth quarter], he went three-and-out, and you got your punt blocked for a TD, and then three-and-out [again]. [The 49ers] go down and get the field goal and win the game. Your last two possessions, your back-to-back MVP went 1 of 4 for a grand total of four yards.

"It's just not good enough, but it's been his MO for a long time. He's now 7-9 since he went on that Super Bowl run 11 years ago, a galaxy far, far away. You know what happened a year ago in the NFC Championship Game."

Early exits have been synonymous with Rodgers as of late, but in Bayless' mind, G.B. remains the prime spot for him to claim a Super Bowl title. And right now, he's just buying himself some time for folks to forget about his recent shortcomings.

