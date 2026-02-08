National Football League
Return of Aaron Rodgers to Steelers Reportedly Becoming More Likely
Updated Feb. 8, 2026 3:27 p.m. ET

A reunion between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy might be on the horizon. 

The "odds are increasing" that Rodgers will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second season, NFL Media reported Sunday. Rodgers has also reportedly spoken with McCarthy on multiple occasions after the former Cowboys coach was hired by the Steelers in January, while Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf has also tried to convince the quarterback to return.

Of course, Rodgers and McCarthy worked together for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers emerged as one of the game’s top quarterbacks during McCarthy’s time as head coach, winning a Super Bowl and two of his four MVPs during that time. 

When he signed with Pittsburgh last offseason, the 42-year-old QB had indicated that he planned on the 2025 season to be his last. But Rodgers took a noncommittal approach when talking about his future as the season progressed.

Does Mike McCarthy need Aaron Rodgers to succeed with the Steelers?

The Steelers won the AFC North and Rodgers remained noncommittal about his future following the team's wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans in January. 

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions at this point," he said at the time. "It was such a fun year. ... Been a great year overall in my life, and this has been a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. It's disappointing to be sitting here with the season over."

After a tumultuous two-year stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers put up a decent stat line in 2025. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with a 94.8 passer rating. He also had a rushing touchdown. 

This marks the third-straight offseason that there have been questions at quarterback for the Steelers as they’ve bounced from Kenny Pickett to Justin Fields to Russell Wilson and now Rodgers. Beyond Rodgers, the Steelers lack a quality starting option. Journeyman Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard are the only other quarterbacks on Pittsburgh's roster. 

