Aaron Rodgers on Dak Prescott: 'He's become one of my favorite QBs to watch'
Aaron Rodgers on Dak Prescott: 'He's become one of my favorite QBs to watch'

Published Nov. 28, 2023 7:57 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing near unconscious football as of late. 

Over the past three weeks, Dallas has outscored its opponents by a whopping 90 points, including a 45-10 beatdown of the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. And the majority of its success on offense has come as a result of Dak Prescott's stellar play.

Through those games, Prescott has put up a 69.5 percent completion rate (73-of-105), 924 yards and 10 TDs. And he's earned the praise of a future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"Dak Prescott has become one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch," Rodgers told Pat McAfee on "The Pat McAfee show Tuesday. 

"I've watched more football this year than any other year," he explained, "because in normal years, you're getting ready for games, you're never watching football. You might see some scores on your phone, every now and then, see a Sunday night game, and you might get part of Monday or Thursday, but you're just not watching a lot of games. But this year I've watched a lot more games than usual."

Rodgers emphasized that Prescott's play has been among the best in the league.

"Tom Brady had some comments about some of the mediocrity in the game, and I just want to say Dak is not who he is talking about, for a number of reasons. I just love that he's really playing the position. What I mean by that is, I'm watching him make Ringo calls – that's protection adjustments against these crazy looks, and picking things up.

"I'm watching him bring the tight end back in against zero pressure – and old concept we used to run – and throw a TD to CeeDee Lamb in the back of the end zone. I'm watching him use his cadence beautifully and get into this rhythmic ‘here we go’ … using it as a dummy sometimes, into other cadences. The last three or four weeks I've gotten to see more of their games, and I just want to say, he's playing the position in a really impressive way."

Prescott's play has been some of the best of his career thus far, and if he continues it, he could work himself right into the MVP conversation. And Rodgers' approval is certainly noteworthy praise.

