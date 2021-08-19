Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers says no farewell tour, but Skip and Shannon aren't buying it 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another day, another Aaron Rodgers comment sending the sports world into a tailspin.

On Thursday, the reigning NFL MVP spoke to the media following the Green Bay Packers ' joint training camp practice with the New York Jets . Rodgers said he was "50/50" when it came to retiring ahead of the 2021-22 season, but he’s still leaving the door open in regards to returning next year.

"I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm gonna enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this. I'm just gonna enjoy the hell out of all of it," he said . "I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true.

"The reason I approached it like that is I just knew when the [Jordan Love] pick was made that the clock had started, for sure," Rodgers continued. "And I thought, unless there was something in the season that really made me feel like I'm gonna be here past 2021, then maybe this would be my last year because I didn't wanna be going into a year with some sort of – as a lame duck, like I said. I just didn't think that was fair to what I accomplished and what I mean to this team, and nothing really changed in that regard, so I went into the offseason thinking that could've been it."

Rodgers went on to say that he "enjoyed every moment" of this past offseason, from the surroundings to the trips with his fellow teammates, and he led the team "exactly the way" he wanted to.

The 37-year-old veteran has been with the Packers' for the entirety of his 16-year career and their starter since 2008, but the explosive offseason drama has left many speculating the beginning of the end for Rodgers – and the tone of some of his most recent social media posts echo that feeling as well.

Rodgers might very well hang it up after this season, but no farewell tour for the beloved Packer?

Are you buying it?

No problem, if you ask Shannon Sharpe, who said he's done with Rodgers' schtick.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Sharpe shared why he's tired of the revolving door of Rodgers' comments.

"Nobody was talking about a farewell tour until you brought it up. Ain't nobody even thinking about no farewell tour!" Sharpe exclaimed. "Nobody was thinking about no retirement until you brought it up. You brought this up because you or your team leaked to Adam Schefter that there were issues between you and Green Bay.

"You know what he's done? … He turned into the guy he came behind … into Brett Favre."

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the reigning MVP's newest comments and explains why he thinks differently.

Skip Bayless didn't miss an opportunity to share his true feelings about Rodgers either.

"Aaron Rodgers has been getting on my nerves for the last 10 years," Bayless said with a laugh. " … The whole offseason, to me, was a sympathy tour for him where he very strategically sent messages out through various reporters that he's unhappy, he wants out, he needs to be traded.

"I think he loves being the man … the biggest fish in a pretty small Green Bay pond … and he wants to retire a Packer, and I do not think he wants this to be a farewell tour because I think he wants to play two more years."

Talk about keeping it real.

Whether or not this is the last season we see Rodgers in green and gold, it seems the former Super Bowl champion – uncharacteristically – doesn't want to make a big fuss about it.

Which, considering his recent behavior, seems unlike him.

Check out the video below for the full breakdown:

