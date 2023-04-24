National Football League Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay career: By the numbers Updated Apr. 24, 2023 11:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's done — Aaron Rodgers is officially a New York Jet.

The Green Bay Packers will receive the 13th overall pick, the 42nd overall pick and a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays this upcoming season.

In return, the Jets receive Rodgers, the 15th overall pick and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Below is a picture of the statistics that tell the story of Rodgers' incredible tenure in Green Bay (all stats refer to regular-season play, unless specified otherwise).

59,055: Rodgers cracks the top 10 for the most career passing yards, coming in at ninth with 59,055. Only 12 quarterbacks all time have finished with over 50,000 pass yards.

21,332: This is the total number of passing yards he recorded in his first five seasons as a starter, the most of any quarterback in their first five seasons starting under center.

5,894: Rodgers has shined in the playoffs, recording the fourth-most pass yards of any quarterback in the postseason with 5,894. He's one of just seven players to hit the 5,000 mark in the postseason.

5,001: Only eight players have completed over 5,000 passes, and Rodgers is one of them.

475: A-Rod has thrown for a whopping 475 touchdowns in his career, coming in at fifth on the all-time list. The only players ahead of him are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. He is one of only eight quarterbacks to throw for over 400 touchdowns. He is also the Packers' all-time leader in the category.

230: Aaron Rodgers is one of 14 quarterbacks all-time to play at least 230 games in the NFL (this excludes George Blanda, who was also a kicker in addition to being a quarterback).

150: Aaron Rodgers has recorded 150 games with two or more passing touchdowns, the fifth most all time of any quarterback. Only Brady, Brees, Manning and Favre have more. He is also one of four quarterbacks to have 80-plus games with three passing touchdowns.

147: Rodgers racked up 147 wins, tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the seventh most all time, and one of just nine quarterbacks ever to total over 130 wins. What might be more impressive is that all of those wins came with a single franchise, as A-Rod never played for any team other than the Packers until Monday's trade.

45: As mentioned above, his greatness truly came out in postseason play. A-Rod's 45 postseason touchdown passes are tied for the second-most all time, with Hall of Famer Joe Montana. They trail Tom Brady.

31: That's the number of teams A-Rod has beaten in his career — every NFL franchise outside the Packers.

11: During his 15 seasons as a starter, Rodgers has recorded an above .500 record in 11 of them. That includes nine straight winning seasons from 2009 to 2017. It's also worth noting he recorded 13 wins in three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021.

8: Since taking over as the full-time starter in the 2008 season, Rodgers has won eight division titles. If you go back to the 2011 season, he and the Packers have won eight of the 12 possible NFC North championships in that span.

6: Rodgers has six seasons with 35-plus touchdown passes, tied with Brady for the most of all time. He and Brady are also tied for the most seasons with 40-plus touchdown passes, with three apiece.

4: A-Rod has won four AP regular season MVP awards in his career, one shy of tying Manning for the most ever. Two of those MVPs came in the latter part of his career, winning it in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

