49ers vs. Lions odds: How to bet, picks and more

This Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions features a game between one team trying to get back to the Super Bowl and another undergoing a complete rebuild.

After an injury-ravaged 2020 season, San Francisco is finally healthy, returning most of their offensive weapons. Can coach Kyle Shanahan work his magic again to lead the 49ers to another Super Bowl?

Starting Sunday, we will find out when Shanahan takes on Detroit's rookie head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions in a game that many expect to be one-sided.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for San Francisco versus Detroit, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ DETROIT LIONS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

82% of bets and 88% of money are currently on the Niners to cover the spread.



Point spread: San Francisco -7.5 (The Niners to win by 8 or more points; otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Niners -333 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.00 total); Lions +260 to win outright (bet $10 to win $36.00 total)

Total over/ under: 45 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Lions have been a punching bag all week. They don’t have a kicker on the roster! Quick, can you name two wide receivers on the Lions? The outlook is bleak, and come November, when they’re hurtling toward the top of the draft, maybe they'll bench Jared Goff to tank for the first pick.

"Reality: This is the NFL, and being more than a 7-point road favorite is a tall task in Week 1. Even in 2019, when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, they were just 1-2 as road favorites. Yes, San Francisco is one of the best teams in the league, and yes, the Lions are going nowhere, fast. Given Dan Campbell and Anthony Lynn calling the shots on offense, they’ll be pounding the run game … into the brick wall that is the 49ers' defense. Even though they were decimated by injuries last year, they still ranked 10th against the run."

"There’s a chance the 49ers get more than 80% of the bets in this one. It's a classic Week 1 hold-your-nose-and-bet-the-dog."

PICK: Lions (+7.5) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

