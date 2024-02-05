National Football League
49ers reportedly concerned about Super Bowl practice field in Las Vegas
National Football League

49ers reportedly concerned about Super Bowl practice field in Las Vegas

Updated Feb. 5, 2024 2:58 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers officials are unhappy with the condition of their practice fields at UNLV in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports reported that members of a 49ers advance group that arrived in Las Vegas last week before the rest of the team expressed concerns to the NFL about the firmness of the natural grass the league overlaid over the UNLV football program's regular turf practice fields. 

According to reports, the 49ers feel that the grass is too soft to practice on, and they reportedly have the data to back it up. The NFL requires its fields to be below 100 units of gravity on a "Clegg" test, which measures a field's firmness — the higher the units, the firmer the field. Most fields average in the upper 70s on the score with no field below 70, per ESPN — but the UNLV practice field in question measures in the 50s. 

Furthermore, ESPN reported that the NFL only laid down the sod for the field last week, even though the league typically requires its Super Bowl practice fields to meet certain standards in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the field reportedly meets the league's safety standards and the 49ers' complaints about it have more to do with preference than health concerns. One option for San Francisco is to negotiate a practice schedule with the NFL that allows them to practice at the Las Vegas Raiders' facility, where the 49ers' Super Bowl opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, are practicing this week.

The 49ers' field complaints come one year after both the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had similar complaints about the playing field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona for last year's Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 38-35.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patrick Mahomes' father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes' father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes