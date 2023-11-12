National Football League
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s TD streak snapped at 17
Despite a valiant effort, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's 17-game touchdown streak was snapped in San Francisco's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving him tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the NFL record at 17.

Regardless of Brock Purdy and other key starters being taken out of the game with San Francisco holding a 34-3 lead, the Niners force-fed their star running back the ball on three consecutive downs before throwing it for the final down of the drive. But as the pass fell incomplete just short of the end zone, his record fell out of reach as well.

Teammates George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all scored TDs for the Niners Sunday. But not the team's two-time Pro Bowl running back.

In his post-game interview, McCaffrey poked fun at the situation.

McCaffrey's 17-game streak extended to last season and included three playoff games.

McCaffrey was productive despite not finding the end zone. He finished the game with 22 touches — 16 carries for 95 yards and six receptions for 47 yards.

Purdy threw for 296 yards and three TDs in San Francisco's 34-3 win over the Jaguars, which was sorely needed after losing three straight games to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals.

