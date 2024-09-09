National Football League
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey inactive vs. Jets with calf injury
National Football League

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey inactive vs. Jets with calf injury

Published Sep. 9, 2024 7:34 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will not play in the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the New York Jets.

The 49ers listed McCaffrey as inactive due to calf and Achilles injuries.

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field last week. He was listed as questionable and said he expected to play Monday night. But he was a surprise scratch for the game.

The 28-year-old will miss his first game due to injury since joining the Niners in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year. Jordan Mason is expected to take the load at running back in McCaffrey's place.

Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play his first regular season game since suffering a season-ending achilles injury in last year's Jets season opener.

The San Francisco-New York showdown kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree on four-year, $240M contract extension

Cowboys, Dak Prescott agree on four-year, $240M contract extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes