49ers RB Christian McCaffrey inactive vs. Jets with calf injury

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will not play in the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the New York Jets.

The 49ers listed McCaffrey as inactive due to calf and Achilles injuries.

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field last week. He was listed as questionable and said he expected to play Monday night. But he was a surprise scratch for the game.

The 28-year-old will miss his first game due to injury since joining the Niners in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year. Jordan Mason is expected to take the load at running back in McCaffrey's place.

Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play his first regular season game since suffering a season-ending achilles injury in last year's Jets season opener.

The San Francisco-New York showdown kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

