49ers-Rams: NFC Championship Game By The Numbers

The San Francisco 49ers will be looking for their seventh straight win over the Los Angeles Rams when these two teams face off in the NFC Championship Game (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX).

Here are the numbers that define 49ers-Rams:

Matchup: The 49ers lead the all-time series 75-67-3, including the playoffs. This is just the second playoff matchup between the two franchises. The 49ers swept the season series with the Rams this season and have won six straight games between the teams. Since Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay were both hired in 2017, the 49ers have won seven of 10 matchups. This is the fifth time since the 1999 season that two teams from the same division will meet in a conference championship game and the second time since 1999 that both teams come from the NFC West (49ers-Seahawks, 2013).

The 49ers are 35-22 all time in the playoffs (7-11 in road playoff games). This is their 17th NFC Championship Game appearance, the most conference championship game appearances by any franchise (7-9 record). They are seeking their eighth Super Bowl appearance, which would tie the Broncos, Steelers and Cowboys for the second-highest total, trailing only the Patriots (11).

The Rams are 24-27 all time in the playoffs (13-8 in home playoff games). This is their 11th NFC Championship Game appearance and second in the past four seasons. They have won their past three NFC Championship Game appearances.

QUARTERBACKS

Jimmy Garoppolo (fifth season with 49ers, eighth overall)

4-1: Garoppolo is 4-1 in the playoffs as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

5: With a win, Garoppolo would join Joe Montana as the only 49ers quarterbacks to win five of their first six playoff starts. He would also join Montana as the only 49ers QBs to win multiple NFC Championships.

Matthew Stafford (first season with Rams, 13th overall)

366: Stafford's 366 passing yards in the Rams' divisional-round win over the Buccaneers was the most by a Rams quarterback in a playoff game since 2000, when Kurt Warner passed for 414 yards in Super Bowl XXXIV.

7: With a win Sunday, Stafford would become the seventh starting QB to reach the Super Bowl in his first year with a new team.

8-0: The Rams are 8-0 in games in which Stafford does not throw an interception.

OFFENSE

5: Deebo Samuel had 10 carries for 39 rushing yards in San Francisco's divisional-round win over the Packers . The 49ers are 9-1 (7-1 in regular season, 2-0 in playoffs) when Samuel has at least five rushing attempts in a game.

63: George Kittle's 63 receiving yards against the Packers were the most by a 49ers tight end in the playoffs since Vernon Davis had 104 receiving yards in Super Bowl XLVII.

183: Cooper Kupp 's 183 receiving yards against the Buccaneers were the most by a Ram in the playoffs in the Super Bowl era.

3: Kupp has scored a touchdown in seven of his past eight games, and if he were to score against the 49ers, he would become the first player in Rams franchise history to score a receiving touchdown in three straight games in a single postseason.

DEFENSE

2: Both Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead recorded two sacks in San Francisco's win over the Packers, becoming the first pair of 49ers teammates to each have two sacks in a playoff game since 1995 (Tim Harris, Rhett Hall).

5: The 49ers' defense has recorded at least five sacks in back-to-back playoff games for the third time in franchise history and the first time since the 1984-85 playoffs.

6: Von Miller had a sack against the Buccaneers in the divisional round and has now recorded a sack in four straight playoff games and six straight games dating to the regular season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

20: Robbie Gould is 20-for-20 on field-goal attempts in his career in the playoffs, extending his NFL record for made field goals without a miss.

2: The 49ers recorded both a blocked punt and a blocked field goal in the divisional round, becoming the first team to do both in a playoff game since the Buffalo Bills did so against the Houston Oilers in the divisional round of the 1988-89 playoffs.

COACHES

4-1: Kyle Shanahan is 4-1 in the playoffs as coach of the 49ers. With a win Sunday, Shanahan would tie Jim Harbaugh (five) for the third-most playoff wins by a 49ers head coach, behind only George Seifert and Bill Walsh (10 each).

5-3: Sean McVay is 5-3 in the playoffs with the Rams. McVay has the most playoff wins in Rams franchise history. With a win Sunday, he would become the first Rams head coach to coach in multiple Super Bowls.

